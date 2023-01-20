ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Head-on collision in Merced leaves one dead, CHP says

By Michelle Chavez
 4 days ago

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A woman was killed in Merced after being involved in a head-on collision Thursday morning in Merced, according to California Highway Patrol.

On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., authorities received a call in regards to a head-on collision, according to officials.

Investigators say they determined a 22-year-old female was driving southbound on Gurr Road at an unknown speed. At the same time, a 24-year-old man was driving a pickup truck northbound on Gurr Road at approximately 55 miles per hour.

For an unknown reason, officials say the woman veered to the left, crossed over onto the northbound road of Gurr Road, and drove directly into the path of the truck.

CHP says the man was unable to avoid contact with the car when both cars collided head-on. The force of the initial impact caused the car to lose control and overturn on its roof. The truck landed in a nearby canal.

Medical professionals say that the woman was tended to, however, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after. The passenger of the truck suffered from minor injuries but refused treatment.

Officials say at this time it is unknown if the female driver was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the crash. The driver of the truck was not under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and remained cooperative at the scene.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation.

