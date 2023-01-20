WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Hoosier Boomer
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 174 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Brice Bement recap Indiana’s blowout 80-65 win over Illinois Thursday night in front of a sold out State Farm Center. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game high 35 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Hoosier-Boomer-e1tod3s
