FOX Sports
Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first...
FOX Sports
2023 NBA trade grades: How did Lakers, Wizards do in Rui Hachimura deal?
NBA trade season is here! The deadline is Feb. 9, but we're already seeing teams kick around and even pull off deals. On Monday, the Lakers and Wizards reportedly connected on a deal centered around forward Rui Hachimura. Here are our grades for completed deals. Note: This story will update,...
FOX Sports
T.I. gives Shannon Sharpe advice after Lakers courtside altercation & Skip Bayless blowup
T.I. sits down with Shannon Sharpe to advise Shannon after his recent courtside altercation at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game and blowup with Skip Bayless. T.I. says to Shannon: “None of us are perfect. We can’t keep holding each other under a microscope, expecting us not to step outside the lines of perfection.”
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup against Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks (24-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.7 points per game. The Thunder have gone 14-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
UT Arlington faces Cal Baptist after Gibson's 20-point showing
Cal Baptist Lancers (12-8, 4-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-14, 2-6 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on the Cal Baptist Lancers after Kyron Gibson scored 20 points in UT Arlington's 84-68 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The Mavericks are 4-5 on their home court. UT Arlington averages...
FOX Sports
Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors
TORONTO (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room.
FOX Sports
LeBron James: Bronny, Oregon Ducks have 'mutual' interest
The anticipation is building around Bronny James — the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James — and his announcement regarding where he will play his college basketball next season. Could the Oregon Ducks have the upper hand?. While Oregon hasn't offered James a scholarship, LeBron told The...
FOX Sports
NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: Kansas State, Baylor make big move
It's a wonderful time to be a Big 12 men's college basketball fan. As February approaches and the NCAA Tournament inches closer, the Big 12 is on top of the men's college hoops world, with a jaw-dropping six teams ranked inside the top 17 of the AP Top 25 Poll. Leading the way is Jerome Tang's Kansas State team, which is playing better basketball than any team in the country right now.
FOX Sports
No fly zone: Zach Edey swats away Maryland's Ike Cornish, keeping big lead in tact
The Purdue Boilermakers showed off a strong defensive effort in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins. Purdue's 7'4 Center Zach Edey blocked Ike Cornish from scoring.
FOX Sports
Terquavion Smith, an NBA prospect and NC State star, day-to-day after scary fall
North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in Saturday’s loss at North Carolina, the school said Sunday. Smith, who is projected by several outlets to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA...
FOX Sports
No. 1 Houston stunned by Temple day after No. 2 Kansas falls
A college basketball season filled with upsets continued on Sunday when No. 1 Houston was knocked off by unranked Temple, 56-55. The Cougars' stunning defeat on their home court — to an Owls team that is just 12-9 on the season — comes just one day after No. 2 Kansas was blown out on its home court by No. 14 TCU. This is the first time in the history of the men's AP Poll that the No. 1 and No. 2 teams lost at home in a two-day span.
