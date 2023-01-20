ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FOX Sports

Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first...
FOX Sports

Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup against Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (24-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.7 points per game. The Thunder have gone 14-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

UT Arlington faces Cal Baptist after Gibson's 20-point showing

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-8, 4-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-14, 2-6 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on the Cal Baptist Lancers after Kyron Gibson scored 20 points in UT Arlington's 84-68 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The Mavericks are 4-5 on their home court. UT Arlington averages...
FOX Sports

Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room.
FOX Sports

LeBron James: Bronny, Oregon Ducks have 'mutual' interest

The anticipation is building around Bronny James — the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James — and his announcement regarding where he will play his college basketball next season. Could the Oregon Ducks have the upper hand?. While Oregon hasn't offered James a scholarship, LeBron told The...
FOX Sports

NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: Kansas State, Baylor make big move

It's a wonderful time to be a Big 12 men's college basketball fan. As February approaches and the NCAA Tournament inches closer, the Big 12 is on top of the men's college hoops world, with a jaw-dropping six teams ranked inside the top 17 of the AP Top 25 Poll. Leading the way is Jerome Tang's Kansas State team, which is playing better basketball than any team in the country right now.
FOX Sports

No. 1 Houston stunned by Temple day after No. 2 Kansas falls

A college basketball season filled with upsets continued on Sunday when No. 1 Houston was knocked off by unranked Temple, 56-55. The Cougars' stunning defeat on their home court — to an Owls team that is just 12-9 on the season — comes just one day after No. 2 Kansas was blown out on its home court by No. 14 TCU. This is the first time in the history of the men's AP Poll that the No. 1 and No. 2 teams lost at home in a two-day span.
