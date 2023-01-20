Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald-Journal
Prep boys wrestling: Trio of local boys teams fare well at Tiger Brawl
For the second time in as many years, a trio of Cache Valley high school boys wrestling programs were among the top performers at the Tiger Brawl, an annual bracketed tournament that is contested in Aberdeen, Idaho. Sky View, Preston and West Side all finished among the top six teams...
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies rally to edge Spartans in final seconds
Utah State led for just 4 minutes and 16 seconds Saturday afternoon at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. That included the final 5.8 seconds after Max Shulga hit what would be the game-winning free throw.
Herald-Journal
Wagner, Edna Sue
Edna Sue Wagner 69, of Preston, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. At her request, no services will be conducted. A complete obituary will be posted on the funeral home website, as soon as it is available. Please share a favorite memory of Edna or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
Herald-Journal
McBride, Warren Wright
McBride Warren Wright McBride 74 Hyrum passed away January 22, 2023. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary. Share condolences online at www.cvmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Elwood, Russell Don
Elwood Russell Don Elwood 92 Smithfield passed away January 22, 2023. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Peanut gallery fills up for Montpelier city council
Attendance shot through the roof for the city council meeting in Montpelier on Jan. 18. Most seem to have been there at the prompting of church leaders who supported the proposed height exemption for the incoming temple. That early item of business was passed quickly and without fanfare, upon the...
Herald-Journal
Hoggan, L. Brent
Hoggan L. Brent Hoggan 89 North Logan passed away January 21, 2023. A funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at the North Logan Stake Center at 12 pm with a viewing prior from 10-11:30 am. An evening viewing will also be held Friday from 6-8 pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will run in Thursday's paper and online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Public Notices
From Montpelier fire chief Ed Preston: Please be sure your furnace vents are open and not obstructed by snow. Blockage can create a dangerous situation with carbon monoxide becoming trapped indoors. This is also a good time to check your carbon monoxide detectors for good function. Lastly, please make sure...
Comments / 0