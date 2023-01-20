Edna Sue Wagner 69, of Preston, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. At her request, no services will be conducted. A complete obituary will be posted on the funeral home website, as soon as it is available. Please share a favorite memory of Edna or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.

PRESTON, ID ・ 15 HOURS AGO