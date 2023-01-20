ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Streaking Sixers return home to battle Nets

The red-hot Philadelphia 76ers will look for their sixth consecutive victory when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The Sixers just completed a five-game sweep on their road trip with wins over the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart among 4 Celtics out vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics ruled out four players for Tuesday night's nationally televised game against the Miami Heat, including their starting backcourt plus a third starter. Guards Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management) and Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) will join starting power forward Al Horford (low back stiffness) in street clothes in Miami. Reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon (personal) will also miss a second consecutive game.
BOSTON, MA
Nets' Kevin Durant 'progressing well,' out two more weeks

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant will be sidelined at least two more weeks as he continues his rehabilitation from an MCL injury in his right knee, the team announced Tuesday. Durant's right MCL sprain was re-evaluated on Monday by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

