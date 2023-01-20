Read full article on original website
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
FOX Sports
Banchero, Isaac, Magic end Celtics' 9-game win streak 113-98
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, Jonathan Isaac played in an NBA game for the first time in 2 1/2 years and the Orlando Magic broke the Boston Celtics' nine-game winning streak Monday night with a 113-98 victory. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26 points...
FOX Sports
Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first...
FOX Sports
2023 NBA trade grades: How did Lakers, Wizards do in Rui Hachimura deal?
NBA trade season is here! The deadline is Feb. 9, but we're already seeing teams kick around and even pull off deals. On Monday, the Lakers and Wizards reportedly connected on a deal centered around forward Rui Hachimura. Here are our grades for completed deals. Note: This story will update,...
FOX Sports
Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors
TORONTO (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Eagles HC compares Jalen Hurts to Michael Jordan after win over Giants | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni compared Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to NBA legend Michael Jordan. When asked what it’s like having Jalen out there Sirianni said: “Like having Michael Jordan out there.” Jalen Hurts threw for 2 TDs and ran for another in Eagles win vs. New York Giants in the NFC Divisional round. The conversation then switches to grading Trevor Lawrence’s performance vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings discuss.
FOX Sports
LeBron James: Bronny, Oregon Ducks have 'mutual' interest
The anticipation is building around Bronny James — the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James — and his announcement regarding where he will play his college basketball next season. Could the Oregon Ducks have the upper hand?. While Oregon hasn't offered James a scholarship, LeBron told The...
FOX Sports
NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: Kansas State, Baylor make big move
It's a wonderful time to be a Big 12 men's college basketball fan. As February approaches and the NCAA Tournament inches closer, the Big 12 is on top of the men's college hoops world, with a jaw-dropping six teams ranked inside the top 17 of the AP Top 25 Poll. Leading the way is Jerome Tang's Kansas State team, which is playing better basketball than any team in the country right now.
Texas signee Madison Booker selected to McDonald's All-American Game
Germantown senior Madison Booker is headed to the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game. The Texas women's basketball signee was one of 24 players selected to the girls high school event on Tuesday. The game, scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, will air at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 at the Toyota Center in Houston....
FOX Sports
Terquavion Smith, an NBA prospect and NC State star, day-to-day after scary fall
North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in Saturday’s loss at North Carolina, the school said Sunday. Smith, who is projected by several outlets to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA...
FOX Sports
NFL world reacts to Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers, wild final play
The Cowboys are once again out of the playoffs without making a deep run. Dak Prescott & Co. missed several opportunities during the team's divisional round contest with the 49ers, losing for the second straight year to their longtime playoff rivals — and Arik Armstead was quick to point out how flat Dallas' revenge bid fell.
