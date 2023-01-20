Read full article on original website
Galesburg Silver Streaks Boys Basketball @ Sterling Golden Warriors
The Galesburg Silver Streaks boys basketball hits the road to take on the Sterling Golden Warriors in a Western Big 6 Conference game. The Streaks are 7-17 overall and 2-6 in the conference. The Golden Warriors sit at 17-5 on the year and 4-3 in the WB6. Brad Bennewitz and Jason Wessels bring you the action at 6:40 for the pre-game and a 7:00 tip on 93.7 FM, 1400 AM WGIL and wgil.com.
Galesburg Silver Streaks Girls Basketball vs. Canton Little Giants
The Galesburg Silver Streaks girls basketball beat the Canton Little Giants in a non-conference game at John Thiel Gym Monday night 61-47. The Streaks are 20-6 on the season. The Streaks play host to Quincy on Thursday night. The Dave’s Auto Body Crunch-Time Player of the Game was Capre Ferguson who finished with 19 points.
Froebe Leads Railers Past Guyton and Peoria
Two of the top three girls teams in 3A faced off on Saturday afternoon with Peoria (No. 2) visiting Lincoln (No. 3). Kloe Froebe finished the game with 28 points while Aaliyah Guyton finished with 26 as Lincoln defeated Peoria 48-41.
Prairie Players Present Edward Albee’s “At Home At The Zoo”
The Prairie Players Civic Theater will have 4 showings of their production, Edward Albee’s “At Home at the Zoo”. Show director Michael Bennet and player Zach Hunter joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the production.
NWS: Snow storm to impact Peoria area Wednesday, but worse south and east
LINCOLN, Ill. – A winter storm is coming, but the biggest impacts might not be in Peoria. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ed Shimon in Lincoln says the Peoria area could receive around four inches of snow during the day Wednesday. “East of the Illinois River, (storm totals are) in...
Sedan stolen in Galesburg on Saturday recovered later that day in Kansas
Just before 10:00 am on Saturday morning, Galesburg Police responded to the 100 block of North Chambers Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police met with a man who said his 79-year-old grandmother’s sedan was stolen from her driveway. The sedan is a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier, and the victim did not give anyone permission to take it. The woman told police she lost her car keys a week prior and had not been able to find them. Around 3:30 pm Saturday afternoon, the Galesburg Police Department was contacted by the Goddard Police Department of Goddard, Kansas. The stolen vehicle was located and a female suspect inside the car, a 51-year-old Galesburg woman, was arrested. The sedan had sustained some front-end damage and was covered in scratches. The woman told Goddard police that she purchased the vehicle and was driving to Colorado. The woman’s last known address was near where the vehicle was stolen on North Chambers. The victim wished to pursue charges. The female suspect is facing charges in Kansas and will face more in Illinois after the case was sent to the State’s Attorney’s office.
Meanwhile, Back in Peoria’s Past - This Week: Lou’s Drive-In
—— THE LEGENDARY LOU’S SIGN. Lou’s is known for it’s friendly and cute female staff of car-hops and servers and here’s some photos of them from the past eight years. And in the last photo there’s even two Lou’s guys! And that “L” sign is...
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
Police investigate shooting Sunday in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old boy was injured after police say he accidentally shot himself Sunday in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department and The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of Birch Place for a report of a boy with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.
Arrests made in South Grace Avenue shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident early Thursday in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee. Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat issued a news release Saturday on the arrests. The release said police seized eight firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, packaging materials, more than $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.
Kewanee Elks announce 'January Teens of the Month'
The Kewanee Elks #724 recently announced its choice for “teens of the month.” The January award was given to Wethersfield High School student, Yuki Li and Kewanee High School student, Nathan Roller.
Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
Major road project to start this spring in Macomb
The city and state will rebuild South Johnson Street from Grant Street to Harmony Lane. “South Johnson is a very busy street. This will allow the traffic flow to be eased off a lot,” said Macomb Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann. She said South Johnson will get all new...
Two Charged in BridleCreek Arson in Galesburg
On January 20, 2023 Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin filed a criminal information against Nathan Cantu and Rey Cantu for their roles in an August 21, 2022 arson at an apartment complex on Springer Road in Galesburg. A carport and nine vehicles were damaged as a result of the intentionally-set fire. The two defendants were charged with 10 counts of arson as a result of the property damage.
Parks Depts. hosting Sweetheart Dance
Join the Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation Departments for an evening of good times and great tunes during their Sweetheart Dance on Friday, February 10 from 5:30-8 p.m.! All parent/child couples, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and older siblings, can enjoy music, dancing and snacks, along with a photo booth provided by Sign Gypsies […]
Canton-based health care group continues to expand Galesburg presence. Here’s its new acquisition
An expanding central-Illinois health care group has made its second major Galesburg property acquisition this month. Canton-based Graham Hospital Association purchased the vacant former Medical Arts Clinic at 387 E. Grove St. from FHP&D Properties LLC on Wednesday. The transaction was for $225,000, according to records obtained from the Knox County Assessor office.
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Friends and Family hold AntiBullying Rally for Princeville Student, Noah Guzman
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens came out to Steven Square Park to speak up for 18-year-old Noah Guzman and against antibully. As we first reported to you this past week, court documents show, a couple of students took inappropriate pictures of Guzman, who is autistic, while in the school’s bathroom, shared them, and posted the pics on social media.
Multiple animals die in barn fire
Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf woman was charged with theft after police say she received over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim. Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. The Eldridge Police Department around 6 p.m. Jan. 11, was made...
