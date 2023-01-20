Read full article on original website
3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin
Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
markerzone.com
TIMO MEIER FIGHTS BRANDON CARLO AFTER A HEATED EXCHANGE
Timo Meier is arguably the NHL's hottest trade item as the March 3rd Trade Deadline approaches. The 6'1'', 220lb power forward possesses all the makings of an elite power forward, and a contending team would seriously benefit from his point-per-game scoring. He upped his draft stock even further on Sunday...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY
The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
markerzone.com
'SOMEONE' IN THE CANUCKS' ORGANIZATION TOLD INSIDER BOUDREAU DEBACLE WAS ALL HIS FAULT
The Vancouver Canucks' dismissal of Bruce Boudreau and all the drama therein has completely taken over the news cycles of the past week or so. Much of the criticism has been one-way, directed at the Canucks' front office and ownership more than anything. Apparently, however, it was reported that one...
NHL
Breaking Down Hughes' Shot | FEATURE
Here's a close look at why Hughes has grown into an elite NHL goal scorer. Jack Hughes carried the puck down the right side. With a quick snap of his wrist and a twist of his torso, Hughes projected the puck over the glove of goaltender Tristan Jarry and into then netting.
NHL
Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry plays out on the ice with CBJ ties
Blankenburg, Johnson relive some college memories at historic Yost Ice Arena. Yost Arena is one of the most historic arenas in college hockey. Recently, former Wolverines Nick Blankenburg and Kent Johnson had the opportunity to go back to the University of Michigan's 100-year-old venue to receive their Frozen Four and Big Ten championship rings and also watch their former teammates take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers want to 'just keep that compete' against Penguins
The Florida Panthers can move within a point of a playoff spot when they wrap up their back-to-back with a battle against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Looking at the standings entering today's slate of games, the Panthers (23-21-5) trail the Penguins (23-15-8) by just three...
NHL
BOS@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. 32 - Rem Pitlick 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 68 - Mike Hoffman 77 - Kirby Dach 56 - Jesse Ylönen. 28 - Christian...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/23
The Kings go 1-2-0, continue their six-game road trip out East. With three games on the schedule for the fifth week in a row, the Kings went 1-2-0 with all three games in a different city. The Kings began the week in Los Angeles with a home game against the Dallas Stars before departing for a six-game road trip. This past week saw the first two stops of that road trip with games in Nashville and Chicago. It was not the best week for the Kings when it came to goal differential as the Kings were outscored 10-5 in route to picking up two of a possible six points.
NHL
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
NHL
Bolduc Makes NHL Debut vs Maple Leafs
Samuel Bolduc was recalled by the Islanders on Monday morning. Thankfully for Samuel Bolduc, there was not a lot of traffic on I-95 on Sunday morning. The Bridgeport Islanders defenseman got a phone call from the team around 11 a.m., telling him to meet the New York Islanders for their 2 p.m. flight to Toronto. He quickly packed a bag and drove down from Connecticut, surprising Bridgeport teammates like Parker Wotherspoon, another recent recall, when he boarded the plane.
NHL
State Your Case: Are Golden Knights or Devils built for deep playoff run?
NHL.com writers debate pros, cons of 2 surprising contenders this season. Two of the brightest surprises in the NHL this season have been the New Jersey Devils and the Vegas Golden Knights. Each team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but each is in a strong position to get there this season.
NHL
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Stars
DALLAS - The month of January has one last grueling, four-game week for the Sabres - and this one has several plane rides. The Sabres conclude their busy stretch of 13 games in 22 days with four straight on the road, beginning tonight against the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Pelech and Palmieri Activated Off IR
Hudson Fasching placed on IR, Dennis Cholowski returned on loan to Bridgeport. Adam Pelech and Kyle Palmieri were both activated off IR, the Islanders announced on Monday. Palmieri missed 17 games with an upper-body injury he suffered on Dec. 16 after taking a high hit from Nick Ritchie in Arizona. Palmieri finished the game, but has not played since.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Jets
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-7) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rick Bowness' (30-16-1). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, Pinto among face-off wins leaders
1st-year centers proving effective in offensive, neutral zones for Kraken, Senators. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top five...
NHL
LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch
After two overtime thrillers earlier in the season, the Kings and Blackhawks face-off for the and final third time. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Sunday, January 22 at 4:00 pm PT. Where: United Center (Chicago, IL) Watch: Bally Sports West &...
