Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
KSBW.com
2 arrested for attempted murder and elder abuse in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Two people have been arrested for attempted murder and elder abuse in Monterey county. According to the sheriff's office, on Jan. 19 at around 9:30 pm, deputies from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 Block of Monterey Salinas Highway 68, Salinas, on a report of a family disturbance.
KSBW.com
Watsonville Police: 1 man killed in Sunday night shooting
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville police are investigating a Sunday night murder. Investigators say a 39-year-old Watsonville man was shot at least once Sunday night at around 8 p.m. in the area of Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court. Family members took the victim to the Watsonville Community Hospital and...
KSBW.com
At least 7 dead following shootings in Half Moon Bay; suspect arrested
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — At least seven people are dead following separate shootings in Half Moon Bay, according to sources. Four victims were found at one location and three others were found at a nearby location. A suspect has been taken into custody, according to the San Mateo...
Breaking News: 7 Killed In San Mateo Shooting; Suspect In Custody
As Westmont Community News brings in new details we are learning that At least 7 people were killed in two separate shootings in the Half Moon Bay area of San Francisco Monday afternoon. Authorities are describing this as a mass shooting.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Seven people killed in Half Moon Bay, suspect arrested
Just two days after 11 people were killed in Monterey Park in Southern California, 7 people were killed in the Bay Area city Half Moon Bay. The seven people were killed at two different locations. Five people were found shot at one farm, four of them died and the fifth suffered life-threatening injuries. Three more people were found killed at a second farm.
pajaronian.com
Man shot, killed during fight in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—A man was killed after he was shot late Sunday night during a struggle with another man on Sunny Hills Drive at Herman Court. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports of gunfire following a fight between at least two men in a parking area of a residential neighborhood.
Suspect sought in attempted rape at East Oakland business
OAKLAND – The Oakland Police Department is searching for a man said to be involved in an attempted rape case on Thursday.A worker at a business on the 4700 block of International Boulevard first called the police on Thursday shortly before 9:30 a.m., said police. The worker said a man entered the store, grabbed them and pulled their pants down. The worker said they were able to fight back and exit the store.Police say the suspect, described to be a man who is 35 to 45 years old, was last seen fleeing the scene westbound towards High Street. Police said the man is 5'10 to 6'2, and has black curly hair with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a green military jacket, black pants, black shoes and a green backpack, said police.Anyone with more information is urged to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at 510-238-3641.
lookout.co
At least 7 killed in mass shootings in Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. At least seven people were killed in two related shootings in the beach-side community of Half Moon Bay, an act of violence that comes just two days after 11 people were killed in another mass shooting in Monterey Park.
8 shot, 1 killed at Oakland gas station
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Eight people were shot and one person was killed in Oakland Monday night, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. at 5910 MacArthur Boulevard. Upon arriving at the scene, OPD officers learned that there was a shootout between several people. Video from the Citizen app shows […]
Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JANUARY 23, 2023 AT 9:33 AM: On Sunday night, Salinas Police arrested 35 year old Marcos Rodriguez for stealing $11,000 worth of items at a Salinas swap meet. Officers said that a parole agent was able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect. Officers conducted a parole search at his residence The post Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit appeared first on KION546.
Monterey Police to offer community police academy
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police announced on Monday that they will be offering a community police academy starting on Wednesday March 15. The program will run for eleven weeks and classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at police station located on 351 Madison Street. The program is completely free to The post Monterey Police to offer community police academy appeared first on KION546.
SFist
Police Arrest San Francisco Man in Connection with Two Armed Bank Robberies in South San Francisco
Police said Thursday that they had found and arrested the suspect in two armed bank robberies that occurred in South San Francisco in November and December, KPIX reported. The suspect, 48-year-old San Francisco resident Damion Stephen Shoemaker, was arrested in Daly City, according to KRON4. The first robbery happened November...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Jan. 18, 2023
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 10:58 a.m. APS Report (past tense battery) on 9th St. 4:49 p.m. Driving with a suspended license and probation violation on El Camino Real. Dec. 29. 10:245 a.m. Found drugs on El Camino Real. 7:30 p.m. DUI and driving on a...
Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from and vandalizing a local swap meet. According to the department, the suspect entered the swap meet during business hours, found a place to hide, and stayed there until closing. On security footage, he can be seen The post Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages appeared first on KION546.
Two men arrested on child endangerment and controlled substance charges after explosion
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday night, Capitola Police announced they have arrested two men on child endangerment and controlled substance charges. The incident took place on Friday night around 9:08 p.m. Capitola Police and Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County responded to a report of an explosion on the 1900 block of 46th Ave. The post Two men arrested on child endangerment and controlled substance charges after explosion appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home
A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said one man was arrested Wednesday for an attempted stabbing homicide on Jan. 10 that left a victim in critical condition. Danis Valle Miranda, 28, from Watsonville, was arrested in his vehicle on Water Street and Magnolia Street. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the suspect, The post Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing appeared first on KION546.
Oakland police seek suspect wanted for attempted rape
Police on Friday sought the public's help to identify and locate a man who attempted to sexually assault an employee at an Oakland business. Oakland Police Department officers were called just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday to the business located in the 4700 block of International Boulevard on reports of the attempted assault and made contact with the victim at the scene, according to a department statement. The victim told...
Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police's Violence Suppression Task Force said two known gang members were arrested after they served search warrants at two locations in Salinas Thursday. Both locations were on Brighton Street. Police said three guns and numerous items of gang indicia were located. Jacob Cervantes,18, and Julian Cervantes, 20, were arrested on gang The post Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield man arrested for attempted murder
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police Department received multiple calls from residents on the 100 block of 10th Street who reported a suspicious person in their front yard last Tuesday morning. When officers arrived at about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound....
