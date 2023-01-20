ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBW.com

2 arrested for attempted murder and elder abuse in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Two people have been arrested for attempted murder and elder abuse in Monterey county. According to the sheriff's office, on Jan. 19 at around 9:30 pm, deputies from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 Block of Monterey Salinas Highway 68, Salinas, on a report of a family disturbance.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville Police: 1 man killed in Sunday night shooting

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville police are investigating a Sunday night murder. Investigators say a 39-year-old Watsonville man was shot at least once Sunday night at around 8 p.m. in the area of Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court. Family members took the victim to the Watsonville Community Hospital and...
WATSONVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Seven people killed in Half Moon Bay, suspect arrested

Just two days after 11 people were killed in Monterey Park in Southern California, 7 people were killed in the Bay Area city Half Moon Bay. The seven people were killed at two different locations. Five people were found shot at one farm, four of them died and the fifth suffered life-threatening injuries. Three more people were found killed at a second farm.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
pajaronian.com

Man shot, killed during fight in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE—A man was killed after he was shot late Sunday night during a struggle with another man on Sunny Hills Drive at Herman Court. Watsonville Police Sgt. Charles Bailey said police got reports of gunfire following a fight between at least two men in a parking area of a residential neighborhood.
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sought in attempted rape at East Oakland business

OAKLAND – The Oakland Police Department is searching for a man said to be involved in an attempted rape case on Thursday.A worker at a business on the 4700 block of International Boulevard first called the police on Thursday shortly before 9:30 a.m., said police. The worker said a man entered the store, grabbed them and pulled their pants down. The worker said they were able to fight back and exit the store.Police say the suspect, described to be a man who is 35 to 45 years old, was last seen fleeing the scene westbound towards High Street. Police said the man is 5'10 to 6'2, and has black curly hair with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a green military jacket, black pants, black shoes and a green backpack, said police.Anyone with more information is urged to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at 510-238-3641. 
OAKLAND, CA
lookout.co

At least 7 killed in mass shootings in Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. At least seven people were killed in two related shootings in the beach-side community of Half Moon Bay, an act of violence that comes just two days after 11 people were killed in another mass shooting in Monterey Park.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4 News

8 shot, 1 killed at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Eight people were shot and one person was killed in Oakland Monday night, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. at 5910 MacArthur Boulevard. Upon arriving at the scene, OPD officers learned that there was a shootout between several people. Video from the Citizen app shows […]
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JANUARY 23, 2023 AT 9:33 AM: On Sunday night, Salinas Police arrested 35 year old Marcos Rodriguez for stealing $11,000 worth of items at a Salinas swap meet. Officers said that a parole agent was able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect. Officers conducted a parole search at his residence The post Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Police to offer community police academy

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police announced on Monday that they will be offering a community police academy starting on Wednesday March 15. The program will run for eleven weeks and classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at police station located on 351 Madison Street. The program is completely free to The post Monterey Police to offer community police academy appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Jan. 18, 2023

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 10:58 a.m. APS Report (past tense battery) on 9th St. 4:49 p.m. Driving with a suspended license and probation violation on El Camino Real. Dec. 29. 10:245 a.m. Found drugs on El Camino Real. 7:30 p.m. DUI and driving on a...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from and vandalizing a local swap meet. According to the department, the suspect entered the swap meet during business hours, found a place to hide, and stayed there until closing. On security footage, he can be seen The post Police: Man steals $11,000 worth of items from Salinas swap meet, causes $3000 in damages appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two men arrested on child endangerment and controlled substance charges after explosion

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday night, Capitola Police announced they have arrested two men on child endangerment and controlled substance charges. The incident took place on Friday night around 9:08 p.m. Capitola Police and Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County responded to a report of an explosion on the 1900 block of 46th Ave. The post Two men arrested on child endangerment and controlled substance charges after explosion appeared first on KION546.
CAPITOLA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home

A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said one man was arrested Wednesday for an attempted stabbing homicide on Jan. 10 that left a victim in critical condition. Danis Valle Miranda, 28, from Watsonville, was arrested in his vehicle on Water Street and Magnolia Street. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the suspect, The post Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Oakland police seek suspect wanted for attempted rape

Police on Friday sought the public's help to identify and locate a man who attempted to sexually assault an employee at an Oakland business. Oakland Police Department officers were called just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday to the business located in the 4700 block of International Boulevard on reports of the attempted assault and made contact with the victim at the scene, according to a department statement. The victim told...
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police's Violence Suppression Task Force said two known gang members were arrested after they served search warrants at two locations in Salinas Thursday. Both locations were on Brighton Street. Police said three guns and numerous items of gang indicia were located. Jacob Cervantes,18, and Julian Cervantes, 20, were arrested on gang The post Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Greenfield man arrested for attempted murder

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police Department received multiple calls from residents on the 100 block of 10th Street who reported a suspicious person in their front yard last Tuesday morning. When officers arrived at about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound....
GREENFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy