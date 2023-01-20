Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Microsoft Announces New Multibillion-Dollar Investment in ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI
Microsoft announced a new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment with the artificial intelligence lab OpenAI. The investment is the third phase of the partnership, following Microsoft's previous investments in 2019 and 2021. Microsoft said the renewed partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in AI and help both companies commercialize advanced technologies. Microsoft on Monday...
NBC Miami
Aramco-Backed Fintech Opens Bank Branch in London to Help Muslims Invest
Wahed, a fintech startup backed by oil giant Saudi Aramco and French soccer player Paul Pogba, debuted its own retail presence in the U.K. Tuesday. The branch resembles an Apple store and is positioned just opposite an HSBC bank branch on Baker Street. It aims to provide the U.K.'s 3.9...
NBC Miami
Jeff Ubben Speaks With Salesforce CEO as More Activists Target the Software Giant
Jeff Ubben of Inclusive Capital had talks with Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, according to sources, CNBC's David Faber reported Monday. Inclusive Capital has a stake in the CRM giant. It's unclear what Ubben's presence will mean for the cloud-based software company. Salesforce has also attracted activist investor Elliott...
NBC Miami
Spotify Cuts 6% of Its Workforce — Read the Memo CEO Daniel Ek Sent to Staff
Spotify sent an internal memo to staff announcing plans to lay off 6% of its workforce, or about 600 employees. Spotify has a total workforce of around 9,800 people, most of whom are based in the U.S. Spotify announced Monday it's cutting 6% of its global workforce as the music...
NBC Miami
Uber Freight Cuts 150 Jobs, About 3% of the Unit's Head Count
Uber Freight laid off 150 employees, or 3% of the unit's total head count, according to a message viewed by CNBC. The cuts come after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reiterated that Uber would not execute companywide layoffs. Uber Freight has laid off 150 employees, or about 3% of the segment's total...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Wayfair — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Wayfair, Salesforce, Paypal and More
Check out the companies making the biggest premarket moves:. Advanced Micro Devices — The semiconductor maker rallied nearly 3% after being upgraded by Barclays to overweight from equal weight. Barclays said it sees potential upside from direct-current and generative artificial intelligence. The firm also upgraded Qualcomm and Seagate Technology to overweight from equal weight. Qualcomm and Seagate both gained more than 2%.
NBC Miami
DOJ Files Second Antitrust Suit Against Google, Seeks to Break Up Its Ad Business
The U.S. Justice Department filed its second antitrust lawsuit against Google in just over two years, this time targeting its advertising business. It's the first Google lawsuit filed under the Biden administration. It comes soon after reports that DOJ Antitrust Division chief Jonathan Kanter had been cleared to work on...
NBC Miami
Bank of America, JPMorgan and Other Banks Reportedly Team Up on Digital Wallet to Rival Apple Pay
Several banks are reportedly working on a digital wallet that links with debit and credit cards, in a bid to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, according to the report.
NBC Miami
Crypto Exchange Gemini Lays Off 10% of Workforce in Its Latest Round of Cuts
Crypto exchange Gemini will reduce its headcount by 10%, a spokesperson told CNBC on Monday. Gemini joins a long list of crypto companies that have announced or deepened staffing cuts in the months after FTX's Nov. 2022 bankruptcy protection filing. It's at least the third round of cuts in less...
Justice Dept. Sues Google for Dominating Digital Advertising
The Justice Department sued Google alongside eight states over allegations the company’s monopoly in digital advertising harms competition. “Website creators earn less and advertisers pay more” due to Google’s dominance and efforts to “neutralize or eliminate rivals,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a press conference Tuesday. The lawsuit demands that Google, at the least, split its ad manager suite and ad exchange, as well as “any additional structural relief as needed to cure any anticompetitive harm.” Google was previously sued in December 2020 by the DOJ and 35 states over the same issue, as well as by the Trump administration in October 2020 over antitrust issues. Representatives for Google slammed the latest lawsuit as doubling down on a “flawed argument that would slow innovation, raise advertising fees, and make it harder for thousands of small businesses and publishers to grow.”Read it at AP News
NBC Miami
European Markets Head for Higher Open Ahead of Flash PMI Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open on Tuesday with investors awaiting the latest flash purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone in January. PMIs track business activity in the services and manufacturing sectors. Last month, euro zone PMI data...
Comments / 0