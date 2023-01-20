Bitcoin and Ether fell in Wednesday morning trading in Asia, along with the other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies as investors seemed to be taking profits after the strong gains since the start of the year. Polkadot saw the largest loss. U.S. equities had a mixed Tuesday amid lower earnings guidance from Microsoft and release of the U.S. purchasing managers index or PMI. The index measures business trends and came in at 46.6. While this beat expectations, a number under 50 indicates a contracting economy.

