Genesis’s trading arm moving funds on blockchain, bankrupt units reveal extent of liabilities
According to on-chain data, the trading arm of bankrupt crypto lending firm Genesis is operating and moving tokens on blockchain after three of the company’s entities — Genesis Global HoldCo, Genesis Global Capital LLC and Genesis Asia Pacific Pte. — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday.
Markets: Bitcoin slips, remains above US$22,000; Dogecoin leads gains
Bitcoin dipped 0.89% in Monday afternoon trading in Asia but remained above a four-month high of US$22,000, while all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were mixed. Dogecoin led gains at 4.32% and Solana was the biggest loser among top 10 cryptos. Fast facts. Bitcoin, the world’s largest...
Why Islamic finance is thriving despite global market storms
The Covid-19 pandemic has ravaged the global economy, with countries fighting record inflation levels with soaring interest rates across the board. For example, inflation in the United States recently went as high as 9.1%: a figure that has not been seen in over 40 years. Similar numbers are being witnessed globally in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and others.
Binance says Signature Bank no longer supports crypto exchange transactions of under US$100,000
Signature Bank will not handle transactions of less than US$100,000 for crypto exchange customers starting in February, according to a statement from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Fast facts. Binance said in an email to Forkast that the new policy will be implemented for all of Signature’s crypto...
Markets: Bitcoin edges higher, Ether little changed; XRP, Polkadot post strong gains in mixed market
Bitcoin edged higher to the US$23,000 resistance line, while Ether traded little changed in mixed early morning trading in Asia on Tuesday. Most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies were moving in a boxed range of 1%. XRP and Polkadot were the breakout exceptions with both gaining more than 5%. Fast facts.
Markets: Bitcoin rises above US$23,000; Polkadot, BNB lead gains across top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin broke the US$23,000 resistance line in Tuesday afternoon trading in Asia, with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization also higher. Polkadot and BNB led gains, with equity markets higher on expectations of less aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. central bank. Fast facts. Bitcoin, the biggest...
2023 Should be the Year of Web3 Security
The CEO of Immunefi, Mitchell Amador is optimistic about the future, despite the events of 2022 eroding investors’ trust in cryptocurrencies and digital assets. However, events such as the Terra-Luna downfall and the FTX collapse will make the industry more resilient and the technology stronger, Amador says. Is blockchain...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether dip as investors take profits; earnings reports, economic data rattle equities
Bitcoin and Ether fell in Wednesday morning trading in Asia, along with the other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies as investors seemed to be taking profits after the strong gains since the start of the year. Polkadot saw the largest loss. U.S. equities had a mixed Tuesday amid lower earnings guidance from Microsoft and release of the U.S. purchasing managers index or PMI. The index measures business trends and came in at 46.6. While this beat expectations, a number under 50 indicates a contracting economy.
Markets: Bitcoin holds at four-month high above US$22,000, crypto market cap back over US$1 trillion
Bitcoin traded little changed Monday morning in Asia, holding above a four-month high of US$22,000 amid a broader rally over the weekend, helped by comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official backing a smaller interest rate increase at the central bank’s meeting at the end of this month. Ether was also little changed in a mixed morning for the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin led gains, while Solana posted the biggest loss.
U.S.’ first nuclear-powered Bitcoin mining center to open in Q1
The U.S. will open its first nuclear-powered data center offering Bitcoin mining in the first quarter of the year. The Cumulus Susquehanna data center in Pennsylvania has been completed by Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of independent power producer Talen Energy. Fast facts. The data center is expected to start hosting...
Ethereum’s Shanghai Mainnet moves one step closer as “Shadow Fork” goes live
Software developers for Ethereum, the world’s second-largest blockchain, on Monday said they successfully deployed a copy of the blockchain — or “shadow fork” — to run tests of the upcoming Shanghai hardfork upgrade scheduled for March. Fast facts. The shadow fork was applied successfully, with...
