Digital “Demon”: A Surprisingly Simple Method That Improves Quantum Computing Accuracy by 20X

scitechdaily.com
Physicists Observe Direct Evidence of Effective Wave Growth Theory in Space
A team from Nagoya University in Japan has observed, for the first time, the energy transferring from resonant electrons to whistler-mode waves in space. Their findings offer direct evidence of previously theorized efficient growth, as predicted by the non-linear growth theory of waves. This should improve our understanding of not only space plasma physics but also space weather, a phenomenon that affects satellites.
AOL Corp
A Mathematician Thinks He Can Hack Earth's Simulation
A mathematician thinks he can probably hack the simulation we may or may not all be living in. The gist of simulation theory is that technology can eventually reach a point where the laws of physics can be perfectly simulated by an advanced computer—even an alien’s. Science suggests...
scitechdaily.com
Directly Challenging Our Understanding of Nuclear Force: Scientists Discover Strongest Isospin Mixing Ever Observed
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Modern Physics and their collaborators have identified the most significant isospin mixing observed in beta-decay experiments, directly challenging our current understanding of the nuclear force. The findings were featured as an Editors’ Suggestion in the journal Physical Review Letters.
scitechdaily.com
18 Times More Power: MIT Researchers Have Developed Ultrathin Lightweight Solar Cells
A team of researchers has developed a new technique for producing ultrathin and lightweight solar cells that can be seamlessly integrated into any surface. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers have created new ultralight fabric solar cells, which can transform any surface into a power source with ease and speed.
An accident in a lab experiment may revolutionize quantum computers
Researchers may have made a massive breakthrough in quantum computing. According to a new study published in Nature Nanotechnology, researchers may have discovered a cheaper way to push large-scale quantum computers. Quantum computing is an intriguing field that has seen quite a bit of growth over the past several years....
Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
Space discoveries that will blow your mind
(STACKER) – Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark […]
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
scitechdaily.com
Cosmic Simulation: Researchers Create Curved Spacetime in Lab
Scientists have created a simulation of an entire family of universes with curvature using ultracold quantum gases. Einstein’s Theory of Relativity states that space and time are intertwined. In our Universe, the curvature of spacetime is relatively small and unchanging. However, researchers from Heidelberg University have successfully created a laboratory experiment in which the structure of spacetime can be manipulated.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Species of Gut Microbes That Can Boost the Motivation To Exercise
Researchers have discovered a gut-to-brain pathway in mice that increases exercise performance. According to a study published in Nature, led by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, certain types of gut bacteria can activate nerves in the gut to increase the drive to exercise. The study in mice identified a gut-to-brain pathway that explains how these bacteria can enhance exercise performance.
FBI: User safety is endangered by AI
Artificial intelligence has taken center stage in the last year due to the significant advances in this "new" digital technology. And as we have seen, technological advances hurt, since massive layoffs have occurred, because this technology is capable of covering many jobs, starting with customer service areas.
Futurism
People Forced to “Go to Work” in the Metaverse Say It’s a Complete Nightmare
In an apparent attempt to both appeal to the broader public and ink every corporate partnership fathomable, Facebook-turned-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has put a lot of effort into marketing his expensive metaverse as the future of work. Tech is already integral to the modern workplace, and a lot of people already work fully remote or hybrid schedules — why not join your coworkers in virtual or augmented reality, where you and your legless torso can have 12 computer screens?
The True Extent of Global Warming Has Been Hidden, Scientists Warn
Increasingly tempestuous winds have been sweeping dust from Earth's deserts into our air at an increasing rate since the mid-1800s. New data suggests that this uptick has masked up to 8 percent of current global warming. Using satellite data and ground measurements, researchers detected a steady increase in these microscopic airborne particles since 1850. Soil dust in ice cores, ocean sediments, and peat bogs shows the level of mineral dust in the atmosphere grew by around 55 percent over that time. By scattering sunlight back into space and disrupting high-altitude clouds that can act like a blanket trapping warmer air below, these...
Phys.org
Ripples in fabric of universe may reveal start of time
Scientists have advanced in discovering how to use ripples in space-time known as gravitational waves to peer back to the beginning of everything we know. The researchers say they can better understand the state of the cosmos shortly after the Big Bang by learning how these ripples in the fabric of the universe flow through planets and the gas between the galaxies.
scitechdaily.com
Dark Energy Camera Unveils Billions of Celestial Objects in Unprecedented Survey of the Milky Way
NSF’s NOIRLab releases colossal astronomical data tapestry displaying the majesty of our Milky Way in unprecedented detail. Astronomers have released a gargantuan survey of the galactic plane of the Milky Way. The new dataset contains a staggering 3.32 billion celestial objects — arguably the largest such catalog so far. The data for this unprecedented survey were taken with the powerful 570-megapixel Dark Energy Camera, built by the US Department of Energy, at the NSF’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, a Program of NOIRLab.
A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers
Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
Futurism
Something Weird Is Happening on Saturn's Snow-Covered Moon, Scientists Say
Saturn's tiny ice-covered moon Enceladus isn't only suspected to hold a liquid ocean beneath its icy crust — it's also covered in an astonishing amount of fuzzy, snow-like material, puzzling scientists. According to a new study published in the journal Icarus, the tiny moon may have been far more...
Freethink
Scientists use CRISPR to add an alligator gene into catfish
By inserting an alligator gene into catfish, Alabama scientists radically increased their disease resistance — but more work is needed before the genetically modified fish could find their way into farms or onto your plate. The challenge: Catfish are the most popular species raised by farmers in the US,...
scitechdaily.com
A Golden Solution to Pollution? Scientists Have Developed a New Method of Reducing Carbon Dioxide
The conversion of carbon dioxide (CO2) into carbon monoxide (CO) through electrochemical reactions has the potential to reduce pollution levels by removing CO2 from the atmosphere and also providing an alternative energy source, as CO can be used as an ingredient. However, the catalysts that are currently used in these reactions are not efficient or selective enough to make this process a practical solution.
