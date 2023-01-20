We enjoyed a great week of learning at Jack’s Creek Elementary School! Read on to hear what amazing things we accomplished this week!. Kindergarten had another great week! Students continued to work on reading words with blends, sight words, sentence writing, decomposing numbers into 10 and some ones and counting by ones and 10s. Students received their report cards on Thursday. Please continue to check your child’s folder each night for homework and news from the classroom and school.

JACKS CREEK, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO