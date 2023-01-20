Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chester County Independent
Over 300 dance at Carl Perkins Center Daddy Daughter Dance
Over 300 dads and daughters danced the night away at the Chester County Carl Perkins Center’s Fifth Annual Daddy Daughter Dance that was held at the West Chester Elementary School gym on Saturday, January 14. The continued growth of the event has caused it to be one of the center’s biggest fundraisers, Chester County Carl Perkins Center Director Kirbi Fahs said.
Chester County Independent
News from Jacks Creek Elementary School
We enjoyed a great week of learning at Jack’s Creek Elementary School! Read on to hear what amazing things we accomplished this week!. Kindergarten had another great week! Students continued to work on reading words with blends, sight words, sentence writing, decomposing numbers into 10 and some ones and counting by ones and 10s. Students received their report cards on Thursday. Please continue to check your child’s folder each night for homework and news from the classroom and school.
Chester County Independent
UT Martin names local students to fall 2022 chancellor’s honor roll
The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Fall 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.
Chester County Independent
Tennessee Tech announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List
Tennessee Technological University has announced students named to the Fall 2022 dean’s list. Among those students were local residents Dawson Michael Blackley, Madison C. Granger and Conner S. Rogers, all of Henderson. The dean’s list recognizes academic performers across the university’s eight academic colleges and schools. To be included...
Chester County Independent
Rogers earns degrees from Tennessee Tech
Tennessee Technological University has announced students earning degrees in the university’s Fall 2022 commencement ceremonies. Conner S. Rogers, of Henderson, was among those students to receive their degrees. Tennessee Tech is ranked as a “Best National University” by U.S. News & World Report. The university offers more than 200-plus...
Comments / 0