Police Seeking Information on Theft of Pokémon Card from Venango County Co-Op
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa.(EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating the theft of a Pokémon card from Venango County Co-op. Franklin-based State Police are attempting to identify the suspect who allegedly stole the card from the co-op on Saturday, January 21, around 4:32 p.m. The card is valued...
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Millie Lingenfelter is pictured filling up her container at the Roseville Independent Chapel cookie walk held at Heritage House in Brookville. Photo submitted by Elizabeth McIntire.
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Turkey Dinner Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Turkey Dinner as their special on Sunday, January 22nd!. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) There are also other daily specials throughout the week:. Sunday, January 22 – Turkey Dinner. Monday, January 23 – Hamburger Steak or...
Man Arrested for Burglarizing Local Church
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a church in Reynoldsville. According to a release issued on January 23, DuBois-based State Police PSP-Dubois received a call from a 67-year-old Reynoldsville man reporting that someone burglarized the Reynoldsville Gospel Center Church.
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dobbie
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Dobbie. Dobbie is a young male Chihuahua and Jack Russell Terrier mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Dobbie is friendly, playful, and funny. It is recommended that his new home be...
School Closings and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Monday, January 23, 2023, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]. School closings and delays are brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and...
Punxsy Man Accused of Pointing Gun at Woman in Church Parking Lot
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman in a church parking lot. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Blake Robert Poole, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on Friday, January 13.
One Person Injured in Tractor-Trailer vs. Pickup Collision on Route 119
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured in a tractor-trailer versus pickup collision on Route 119 in North Mahoning Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, January 23, on State Route 119, in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
Cold Case Closed: Pennsylvania State Police ID woman killed in 1987 fiery Pa. Turnpike crash
1987 Crash Victim ID'd: State police say authorities were able to immediately identify the truck driver as a California man, but the woman's identity remained a mystery for over 35 years.
$5k in catalytic converters cut off from Centre County auto center vehicles
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after numerous catalytic converters worth a total of $5,000 were stolen from a Millheim Borough auto center. On Dec. 7, state police received a tip from Valley Auto Center, located at 127 W Main Street, that five catalytic converters had been cut off from […]
Future unclear for residents affected by ‘absolutely devastating’ sinkhole in State College
Between insurance headaches, finances and unclear timelines, some homeowners impacted by the sinkhole are considering giving up their homes.
SPONSORED: Get Pre-Qualified for a Trailer at J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Get Pre-Qualified for a trailer at J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales with Sheffield Financial. J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales and Sheffield Financial are making financing simple and easy! Get pre-qualified instantly for any trailer on the lot with no impact on your credit. J&J has...
Blair County road reopened after crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County road is reopened after a reported crash Tuesday morning. According to 511pa, the crash happened on Juniata Gap Road/Wopsy Road between Skyline Drive (near Wopsy Lookout) and Route 53 at Cambria County Line. Details of the crash are limited, but crews at the scene said a vehicle […]
WEATHER ALERT: Mixed Precipitation, Up to Five Inches of Snow Forecasted for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow is predicted. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 3:31 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023:. Winter Weather...
How much snow could central Pa. get this week? Check the map
It’s been a mostly snow-free winter so far. That could change this week. The National Weather Service in State College warns that a winter storm could move in early Wednesday morning, and it’ll be cold, around 28 degrees. It’ll also be windy, with gusts over 20 mph.
Wednesday morning will be a tough commute
Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with […]
Johnstown police release photos of Moxham homicide suspect
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department (JPD) and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office are seeking your help in finding the Moxham homicide suspect. Below are the photos from JPD of the suspect in the Monday afternoon deadly shooting as well as the jacket he was wearing: Anyone with information is asked […]
Brookville Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 322
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Saturday morning on Route 322. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, on U.S. Route 322, in Union Township, Jefferson County. Police say 31-year-old...
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Cell Phone in Rouseville
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on the theft of a cell phone at a bar in Rouseville. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 19, around 10:44 p.m. on Main Street, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County.
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Potato Pancakes
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Potato Pancakes. -Rinse potatoes in cold water; drain well. Place in a large bowl. -Stir in the egg, flour, onion, salt, and pepper. -In a large skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil over medium heat. Drop batter by 1/3 cupful into the hot...
