Jefferson County, PA

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Millie Lingenfelter is pictured filling up her container at the Roseville Independent Chapel cookie walk held at Heritage House in Brookville. Photo submitted by Elizabeth McIntire. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Man Arrested for Burglarizing Local Church

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a church in Reynoldsville. According to a release issued on January 23, DuBois-based State Police PSP-Dubois received a call from a 67-year-old Reynoldsville man reporting that someone burglarized the Reynoldsville Gospel Center Church.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dobbie

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Dobbie. Dobbie is a young male Chihuahua and Jack Russell Terrier mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Dobbie is friendly, playful, and funny. It is recommended that his new home be...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
School Closings and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023

A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Monday, January 23, 2023, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. To add a delay or cancellation, email [email protected]. School closings and delays are brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Punxsy Man Accused of Pointing Gun at Woman in Church Parking Lot

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman in a church parking lot. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Blake Robert Poole, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on Friday, January 13.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
One Person Injured in Tractor-Trailer vs. Pickup Collision on Route 119

NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured in a tractor-trailer versus pickup collision on Route 119 in North Mahoning Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, January 23, on State Route 119, in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
SPONSORED: Get Pre-Qualified for a Trailer at J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Get Pre-Qualified for a trailer at J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales with Sheffield Financial. J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales and Sheffield Financial are making financing simple and easy! Get pre-qualified instantly for any trailer on the lot with no impact on your credit. J&J has...
Blair County road reopened after crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County road is reopened after a reported crash Tuesday morning. According to 511pa, the crash happened on Juniata Gap Road/Wopsy Road between Skyline Drive (near Wopsy Lookout) and Route 53 at Cambria County Line. Details of the crash are limited, but crews at the scene said a vehicle […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Wednesday morning will be a tough commute

Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Johnstown police release photos of Moxham homicide suspect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department (JPD) and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office are seeking your help in finding the Moxham homicide suspect. Below are the photos from JPD of the suspect in the Monday afternoon deadly shooting as well as the jacket he was wearing: Anyone with information is asked […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Brookville Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 322

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Saturday morning on Route 322. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, on U.S. Route 322, in Union Township, Jefferson County. Police say 31-year-old...
BROOKVILLE, PA
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Cell Phone in Rouseville

ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on the theft of a cell phone at a bar in Rouseville. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 19, around 10:44 p.m. on Main Street, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County.
ROUSEVILLE, PA
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Potato Pancakes

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Potato Pancakes. -Rinse potatoes in cold water; drain well. Place in a large bowl. -Stir in the egg, flour, onion, salt, and pepper. -In a large skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil over medium heat. Drop batter by 1/3 cupful into the hot...

