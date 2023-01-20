Read full article on original website
Plant-based seafood startup the ISH Company rides new funding wave toward pipeline commercialization
Instead of caving in to those urges, David went looking for a plant-based company to invest in. Not finding exactly what he wanted, he founded the ISH Company around a central pillar of sustainability and health. ISH stands for Innovative, Sustainable and Healthy. ISH started with plant-based seafood because two-thirds...
Construction robotics firm Kewazo raises $10 million
We encountered Kewazo several years back when the Munich-based startup participated in a TC Sessions: Robotics pitch-off. Sometimes startups take a lot of explaining off the bat. This isn’t one. At the center of the offering is the firm’s first product, Liftbot. The system is effectively an automated hoist system that ascends and descends scaffolding systems.
Daily Crunch: Days after announcing plans to cut 10K jobs, Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI
Happy new week! Did you know that TechCrunch has a bunch of amazing newsletters that aren’t this one? If you’re into transportation, don’t miss Kirsten’s The Station. Greg writes our weekly Week in Review (with Kyle currently filling in while Greg is on paternity leave); Sarah does the This Week in Apps newsletter; Mary Ann writes The Interchange, which is our fintech newsletter; and Darrell does the TechCrunch Podcast, which is kind of like a weekly newsletter, but for the holes on the side of your head, rather than the front ones. And there are even more than that, so go get ’em! — Christine and Haje.
Climate tech roundup: Food waste, wastewater, and the UK’s troubled battery industry
Nest co-founder Matt Rogers’ new startup is trash. After selling Nest to Google for $3.2 billion, Matt Rogers is no stranger to scaling fast. But unlike last time, Rogers isn’t interested in selling so quickly. “This is the next 20 years of my life. This is not like, build the company in four or five years and sell to Google. This is a big, long journey,” he told TechCrunch.
Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky begins new ‘journey’ with Camino Partners
Lubetzky, founder and chairman of Camino Partners, built Kind up from just $5 million in initial investment and told TechCrunch he wants to help other companies do the same thing. He intends to deploy $350 million — funds he already has — into the next generation of transformative companies over the next five years, initially beginning with consumer brands.
McKinsey, eyeing the MLOps space, buys Tel Aviv–based Iguazio
The consulting giant reportedly paid around $50 million for Iguazio, a Tel Aviv–based company offering an MLOps platform for large-scale businesses — “MLOps” refers to a set of tools to deploy and maintain machine learning models in production. In a press release, McKinsey says it plans to use the startup’s tech and team of 70 data scientists to bolster its QuantumBlack platform, McKinsey’s data analytics–focused group, with “industry-specific” AI solutions.
Six ex-OneWeb engineers raise $2.5M for Quindar to revolutionize satellite mission management
Quindar’s six cofounders met while working at British satcom company OneWeb, where they helped develop its satellite operations platform. There, they saw what Quindar CEO Nate Hamet referred to as “red flags”: large amounts of human capital devoted to mission management, along with engineers doing make-buy trades on products that were onerous to integrate and scale.
Accord, which offers a platform to manage sales processes, secures $10M
Accord was co-founded in early 2020 by brothers Ross and Ryan Rich. Ross was one of the first salespeople at Stripe back in 2015, while Ryan was an early sales hire at Google Cloud. The brothers say that they discovered the challenges of modern B2B sales firsthand as their teams scaled from a handful of reps to thousands on the go-to-market team.
Spotify cuts 6% of its workforce, impacting 600 people
“Like many other leaders, I hoped to sustain the strong tailwinds from the pandemic and believed that our broad global business and lower risk to the impact of a slowdown in ads would insulate us,” Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek said in a note sent to its employees.
Babylist makes an even bigger bet on baby products with Expectful acquisition
The overlap, however, is in more than the mission. Both of the company’s CEOs invested in each other’s last venture capital round; Babylist’s CEO and founder Natalie Gordon wrote a check into Expectful’s $3 million seed round back in 2021; and Expectful CEO Nathalie Walton invested in Babylist’s last round, a $40 million Series C closed in the same year.
SoundHound, the voice AI company, raises $25M after laying off 40% of staff earlier this month
SoundHound did not say who is behind the funding except to note that it is coming from “a diverse set of financial and strategic investors, both from the current shareholder base and new capital providers.”. SoundHound notes that it’s coming in the form of preferred equity and convertible into...
India central bank orders SBM local unit to stop outward remittance transactions
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a brief statement Monday that it has ordered SBM Bank India to stop all transactions under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) till further orders. LRS is a set of guidelines by the RBI that enable Indian residents to remit capital overseas. “Certain material...
Founder and NFX VC James Currier vets startup ideas at TC Early Stage
Currier — a five-time founder with significant exits across multiple sectors — is arguably the most well-equipped investor-operator to help answer this vital question. It’s why we’re excited to have him join us onstage at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts. In a...
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following a $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
Lightyear stops production on €250,000 solar-powered EV
The news comes as many electric vehicle makers push back production and delivery dates due to a range of macroeconomic factors like semiconductor shortages, battery supply issues and rising costs of materials due to inflation. At the same time, with recession fears hanging over consumers like a dark cloud and EV startups struggling to get vehicles off the assembly line, throwing money into an extremely expensive model just doesn’t make good business sense.
No rest for Salesforce as activist investor Elliott Management takes multibillion-dollar stake in company
Elliott confirmed that it has taken a multibillion-dollar stake in Salesforce, and shared this comment from Jesse Cohn, managing partner at the firm:. “Salesforce is one of the preeminent software companies in the world, and having followed the company for nearly two decades, we have developed a deep respect for Marc Benioff and what he has built. We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the value befitting a company of its stature.”
Scythe raises $42 million for its electric robotic mower
“[The M.52 mower] is purpose-built to tackle the unique challenges of commercial landscaping,” co-founder and CEO Jack Morrison tells TechCrunch. “Our customers use M.52 to autonomously mow large-scale commercial properties like corporate campuses, parks, sports fields, and HOA complexes, all of which can have steep slopes and tough terrain. And the demand for durability goes beyond the mowing itself. M.52 has to withstand the rough treatment of daily commercial landscape operations — like loading and unloading from trailers, moving through tightly packed depots, and jumping curbs in parking lots.”
Metrics that matter: 3 KPIs to track on the path to profitability
We believe that in turbulent times, startups and scaleups alike need to ensure:. They have sufficient runway to ride out a downturn without relying on large amounts of external funding. They are developing fundamentally healthy businesses with attractive economics and a cost structure built for efficient growth. While every company...
Amazon launches RxPass, a $5/month Prime add-on for all-you-need generic drugs covering 80 conditions
The 80 conditions were selected, so to speak, to make it an offer attractive to a wide base of potential customers. Dr. Vin Gupta, the chief medical officer of Amazon Pharmacy, said that more than 150 million people in the U.S. already take one or more of the medications in the RxPass offering.
Shopping app Temu is using TikTok’s strategy to keep its No. 1 spot on App Store
Offering cheap factory-to-consumer goods, Temu provides access to a wide range of products, including fast fashion, and pushes users to share the app with friends in exchange for free products, which may account for some of its growth. However, a large number of its new installs come from Temu’s marketing spend, it seems.
