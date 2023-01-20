Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Illinois Department of Agriculture increasing conservation staff
A new position within the Illinois Department of Agriculture will help farmers implement conservation practices. Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello tells Brownfield they have leveraged state funds with a match from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation District to hire 40 conservation practitioners over the next two years. “To be...
adastraradio.com
MO senate to hear ag land ownership bills
Missouri’s Senate Agriculture Committee will review three foreign ag land ownership bills on Tuesday. Missouri Soybean Association’s Casey Wasser says the organization has no set position on foreign ag land ownership, because it’s a complex issue. “While on face value, you’d think preventing foreign ownership sounds good,...
adastraradio.com
Statewide Tax Cuts on the Table in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) – Tax cuts are squarely on the agenda for Kansas lawmakers this session. But they’ll have to choose from several competing proposals. Which taxes to cut… and by how much? Those are the questions facing the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Governor Laura...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Sets New High for Graduation Rate in 2022
(KASB) – According to new data released by the Kansas State Department of Education, the Kansas graduation rate for public high schools in 2022 increased to 89.1 percent, the highest graduation rate since the state adopted the current calculation rate in 2010. The graduation rate also reached an all-time...
adastraradio.com
Route Set for 2023 Biking Across Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Biking Across Kansas, the annual eight-day bicycle tour across the state recently announced its route for 2023. This year’s tour, held June 10-17, will again travel through Central Kansas, with overnight stops in Stafford and Newton. The very first Biking Across Kansas was held in...
Comments / 0