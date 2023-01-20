ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

How you can help Britain meet its net zero climate goal

By Paul Brown
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGWd1_0kL4G9Xh00
A Boeing 747 jumbo jet taking off from London Heathrow airport. Photograph: Acestock/Alamy

One of the greatest problems of tackling climate change is that the individuals feel powerless because the task seems so great. Many simply carry on as they are because they do not know what to do, but as extreme weather gets worse, people get more anxious about the need to do something.

A group of Cambridge academics from the department of engineering has launched six short films that simplify the problem by explaining that if every person in Britain reduced their carbon footprint by 6% a year the country would reach its 2050 target of net zero.

So if each of us cuts 6% of the average of 10 hours flying a year, or the 660 litres of fuel we put in our cars, and the 19kg of beef and lamb most of us consume, the 2023 target would be in sight and we could feel comfortable that we were doing our bit.

The “tickzero” website deals in big numbers too, estimating that 1 billion people in the tropics could soon starve or migrate if we do not halt climate change. It says we can stop this threat with existing technologies and scorns some of the government’s unproven “fantasy solutions”, which it describes as unnecessary and a diversion. A useful guide.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

When will Putin give up Ukraine? Only when his inner circle forces him to stop

Almost a year on, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lost little of its shock value. Last weekend, a targeted missile strike hollowed out a residential building in Dnipro, killing 45 citizens. Now, the UK, France and even ever-cautious Germany are talking about supplying Ukraine with western tanks – something that seemed unthinkable even a month ago as western allies remained stuck in a bureaucratic game of chicken, with none willing to be the first to send tanks.
The Guardian

Envelopes, please! Our film critics reveal their personal Oscars shortlists

Best picture – my shortlist (my winner first) Indian epic RRR was a box-office sensation, but Gangubai Kathiawadi was the most excitingly radical Indian release of 2022. I also loved Irish drama The Quiet Girl, which has its best shot at international feature. Aftersun, my favourite film of the year, is eligible for best picture but clearly not a contender. A nod for Top Gun: Maverick would remind us that Wings won top honours at the first ever Oscars in 1929.
The Guardian

Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand

The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
The Guardian

Ageing planet: the new demographic timebomb

In Japan even criminals are getting old. In the country’s notorious yakuza crime syndicates, more than half of members are now over 50, according to the national police agency. Veterans who have passed 70 outnumber those in their 20s by two to one, even though younger men are the...
The Guardian

The Guardian

558K+
Followers
128K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy