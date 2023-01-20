ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Putin-Linked Mercenary Leader Says Many Ukrainian Soldiers Defected To Russia Since December: 'Were Forced To Fight'

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 202

What Hump?
4d ago

Have you ever noticed that whenever something is reported that's good for Ukraine, Russia reports the same thing for themselves in response?

Reply(40)
64
Steve
4d ago

Russia thinks the whole world is as stupid as they keep their own people to the reality of the rest of the world.

Reply(26)
31
concerned one
3d ago

From information I have read: many more RUSSIANS have BAILED-OUT of Putinsky's forces. Many have died in the war with Ukraine, and many have died at Putin's hand for DESERTION. Bank that Vladdi!!!

Reply(1)
8
Related
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Is 'Withdrawn, Silent & Deeply Preoccupied' As Sick Russian Leader Continues Suspected Cancer Treatments

Vladimir Putin has become “withdrawn, silent and deeply preoccupied” as he continues to receive treatment for what is believed to be a recent cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.The sudden development comes following months of speculation surrounding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health as he also struggles to successfully take Ukraine in a war that started nearly one year ago.According to General SVR, a Russian Telegram channel that claims to have sources posted within the Kremlin, Putin’s current “course of treatment” has also drastically affected his “psycho-emotional state.”“Putin is undergoing a course of treatment with drugs which, in addition to their therapeutic...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
msn.com

Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises

Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
msn.com

Russia Honors Dead Wagner Fighter Who Beat His Mom to Death as Hero Who ‘Always Helped the Weak’

A middle-aged Russian man sent to prison for beating his elderly mother to death has been honored as a hero in Russia’s increasingly deranged war dystopia. Sergei Molodtsov, 46, was killed while waging war against Ukraine as one of the notorious Wagner Group’s newly recruited prison mercenaries. He was buried in Russia’s Sverdlov region with military honors—and received a bizarre tribute from the local administration that described him as a gentle, “creative” soul and made no mention of his crime.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
110K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy