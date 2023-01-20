ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

Swarm of 20,000 bees chase car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 1, 2020. It has since been updated. Very few species have perfected loyalty better than the worker bee. Once a queen bee has been selected and raised, she is constantly attended to by a "court" of worker bees who feed and groom her. Because she plays such a vital role in the hive's survival, they follow her around and go to great lengths to ensure her well-being and safety. In fact, such is their dedication that they would even be ready to tail a 65-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander for two days to rescue their queen from inside the trunk of the car.
RadarOnline

Prince Andrew Bizarrely Tells 'Freezing' Cold Woman To 'Stand On A Newspaper' To Get Warm

Prince Andrew is facing backlash over unsolicited advice he gave a cold patron who waited in freezing temperatures to see the royal family on Christmas Day, RadarOnline.com has learned.After surprising bystanders by joining his family members — including King Charles III and Consort Queen Camilla — on their walkabout after their first Christmas service without Queen Elizabeth, he stopped to chat with a woman who was shivering with her dog in the cold. A video showed Sunday's bizarre interaction in which The Duke of York, 62, asked the female if she was chilly outside St Mary Magdalene Church on the...
The Independent

Supermarket where child bought scratch card banned from selling lottery tickets

An Asda store has been suspended from selling lottery tickets after a boy bought a scratchcard, despite being 11 years below the legal age limit.Ronnie Retallick, seven, was allowed to purchase the ticket while visiting a branch in Folkestone.The minimum legal age to buy National Lottery products is 18.Ronnie’s father, James Fletcher-Retallick, 47, was left fuming and complained, prompting lottery operators Camelot to take action.It is understood the Asda store has been given a three-month lottery suspension, of which one month has already been served.The supermarket chain confirmed National Lottery services at the store in Kent will be “temporarily” unavailable.James...
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Tracey Folly

Man finds 337 Roman coins worth over $72K in a field: 'I was the first person to touch these coins in 2,000 years'

It started with a single Roman coin. Metal detectorist Darren Booth found the coin in a freshly plowed field, and he considered himself lucky. When he found the second coin, he momentarily thought he'd dropped the first back into the hole. It wasn't the first coin but the second out of a total of 337 Roman coins he'd find scattered over an area 10 square meters [approximately 108 square feet] in size.
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Upworthy

Ecologist 'burst into tears' seeing endangered gliders using boxes designed to save them

When a team of Australian researchers started checking the high-tech boxes they'd installed to help save endangered greater gliders, they weren't sure what they were going to find. The hope was that the tree-dwelling marsupials would use them for nesting—a replacement for the tree hollows they normally nest in—but no one knew whether or not the creatures would take to them.So when Dr. Kita Ashman, Threatened Species and Climate Adaptation Ecologist at WWF-Australia, found a glider in the second box she checked, she was thrilled. "I just burst into tears, I was so surprised and so happy," she told ABC News Australia.

