A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor
A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.
Swarm of 20,000 bees chase car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 1, 2020. It has since been updated. Very few species have perfected loyalty better than the worker bee. Once a queen bee has been selected and raised, she is constantly attended to by a "court" of worker bees who feed and groom her. Because she plays such a vital role in the hive's survival, they follow her around and go to great lengths to ensure her well-being and safety. In fact, such is their dedication that they would even be ready to tail a 65-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander for two days to rescue their queen from inside the trunk of the car.
3,000-year-old wishing well uncovered in Germany. Take a look at the items left inside
More than 100 artifacts may have been placed in the well as offerings during a long drought.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
The actor who played Ashley Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" was shot down by the Germans in World War II
Leslie Howard Steiner (1893 - 1943) was an English actor, director, and producer who is best known for his role as Ashley Wilkes in the classic 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind. As a young adult even before he got into the movies, Leslie became interested in the war effort. During World War I, he voluntarily enlisted as a private in the British Army.
Prince Andrew Bizarrely Tells 'Freezing' Cold Woman To 'Stand On A Newspaper' To Get Warm
Prince Andrew is facing backlash over unsolicited advice he gave a cold patron who waited in freezing temperatures to see the royal family on Christmas Day, RadarOnline.com has learned.After surprising bystanders by joining his family members — including King Charles III and Consort Queen Camilla — on their walkabout after their first Christmas service without Queen Elizabeth, he stopped to chat with a woman who was shivering with her dog in the cold. A video showed Sunday's bizarre interaction in which The Duke of York, 62, asked the female if she was chilly outside St Mary Magdalene Church on the...
Couple finds 47 coins dating 1920-1960 buried in the sand: 'And about 26 or 27 of them were full silver coins'
I don't own a metal detector, but I've been thinking about buying one to use in the new year. Metal detecting is a great way to get outside and explore the world around you.
The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians
The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.
Supermarket where child bought scratch card banned from selling lottery tickets
An Asda store has been suspended from selling lottery tickets after a boy bought a scratchcard, despite being 11 years below the legal age limit.Ronnie Retallick, seven, was allowed to purchase the ticket while visiting a branch in Folkestone.The minimum legal age to buy National Lottery products is 18.Ronnie’s father, James Fletcher-Retallick, 47, was left fuming and complained, prompting lottery operators Camelot to take action.It is understood the Asda store has been given a three-month lottery suspension, of which one month has already been served.The supermarket chain confirmed National Lottery services at the store in Kent will be “temporarily” unavailable.James...
The "Wild Boy of Aveyron" was a child who lived all alone in the wilderness during the French Revolution
A feral child or a wild child refers to a child who lives isolated from human contact with almost no experience of human care, social behavior, or language. These children may have been abandoned or suffered trauma or abuse.
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Winning bidders of ‘despicable’ Nazi memorabilia urged to donate items to Sydney Jewish Museum
SS paraphernalia and an album of 500 photos from concentration camps which sold for $25,000 among items at Queensland auction
A woman cheated death multiple times by surviving the tragedy and sinking of the Titanic and its two sister ships
Violet Constance Jessop (1887 - 1971) has been nicknamed "Miss Unsinkable" because she survived the sinking of the RMS Titanic and its sister ship, the HMHS Britannic. She also survived the collision of the RMS Olympic with the warship, the HMS Hawke.
Ancient Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II's 'handsome' face revealed in striking reconstruction
Scientists have used facial reconstruction techniques to show what the Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II looked like in his prime.
Giant 10ft Snake Crashes Through Ceiling As Family Watches TV
The 17lb reticulated python slithered under a box in the kitchen while occupants called the local civil defense service.
Man finds 337 Roman coins worth over $72K in a field: 'I was the first person to touch these coins in 2,000 years'
It started with a single Roman coin. Metal detectorist Darren Booth found the coin in a freshly plowed field, and he considered himself lucky. When he found the second coin, he momentarily thought he'd dropped the first back into the hole. It wasn't the first coin but the second out of a total of 337 Roman coins he'd find scattered over an area 10 square meters [approximately 108 square feet] in size.
A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Family of partially mummified woman thought she was alive for weeks, UK inquest hears
An inquest in North Yorkshire, England, heard that the family of Rina Yasutake was "utterly convinced" the woman was alive as she lay dead in her bed.
Ecologist 'burst into tears' seeing endangered gliders using boxes designed to save them
When a team of Australian researchers started checking the high-tech boxes they'd installed to help save endangered greater gliders, they weren't sure what they were going to find. The hope was that the tree-dwelling marsupials would use them for nesting—a replacement for the tree hollows they normally nest in—but no one knew whether or not the creatures would take to them.So when Dr. Kita Ashman, Threatened Species and Climate Adaptation Ecologist at WWF-Australia, found a glider in the second box she checked, she was thrilled. "I just burst into tears, I was so surprised and so happy," she told ABC News Australia.
