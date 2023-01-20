ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Blake Shelton’s new multilevel experience breaks ground on the Las Vegas Strip

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Blake Shelton is bringing the full country experience to the Las Vegas Strip as his new project broke ground.

Ole Red, which is located near the Horseshoe Las Vegas, will be a multilevel experience with live music, southern eats, and signature drinks inspired by Blake Shelton himself.

    Blake Shelton's new multilevel country experience breaks ground on the Las Vegas Strip (Credit: Clark County)
    Blake Shelton’s new multilevel country experience breaks ground on the Las Vegas Strip (Credit: Clark County)
    Blake Shelton’s new multilevel country experience breaks ground on the Las Vegas Strip (Credit: Clark County)
    Blake Shelton’s new multilevel country experience breaks ground on the Las Vegas Strip (Credit: Clark County)

According to Clark County, the music venue will also serve as an opportunity to bring in upcoming artists and give them tools and resources to grow within the music industry.

Clark County said the goal is to have construction completed and have the experience open by the Las Vegas F1 race in November.

Dark Passenger
4d ago

This is what we need. I adore Blake. Its about time someone brought a little country to Vega$🤠🤠

doooh
4d ago

I'm not sure exactly what they meant by the horseshoe but that's apparently where the hard Rock Cafe is at least that's what it looks like

