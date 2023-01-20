Read full article on original website
Daisy Ridley on Rey's Family in the 'Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy
Star Wars sequel trilogy actress Daisy Ridley has shared her thoughts on Rey's family tree. Ridley recently spoke about the reveal of Rey being a Palpatine in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in an interview with Rolling Stone. Rey was first introduced in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She was living on the desert planet Jakku, trying to survive as a scavenger. Later in the film, she has multiple visions while holding Luke and Anakin Skywalker's lightsaber, including one of her being abandoned on Jakku when she was younger.
'The Last of Us' Creators Discouraged the Cast from Watching the Games
It is safe to say The Last of Us has managed to win fans’ hearts. The series, co-created by original game creator Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, keeps the pacing and events of the source material intact while giving us great character studies. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have managed to get into the skin of their characters while adding a certain nuance to their performance. Recently, on The Last of Us podcast, Druckmann revealed why it was important for them that the cast did not see the games.
Bob Odenkirk and Radha Mitchell Get Flirty in New 'Life Upside Down' Clip
Life Upside Down is fast approaching its release in select theaters and video-on-demand on January 27, 2023. Just ahead of the film's release,ComingSoon.net has revealed a brand-new clip for IFC Films' upcoming comedy. After its limited theatrical run, the film led by Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) will then arrive onto AMC+ this April.
Protect 'The Last of Us’s Piano Frog at All Costs
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.HBO's new series, The Last of Us, has made big waves in only a few weeks. Based on a video game of the same name, the show tells the story of a few survivors trying to make it in a dangerous, post-apocalyptic world. After a mutated disease infects much of the population, the world is in a permanent military state. The infected, who quickly become a type of zombie, are banned from the cities where the survivors live. But after two decades of this sort of control, resistance groups look to take over the situation. The show follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a former soldier and grieving father, as he takes the spunky, 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who has the ability to resist the virus, to doctors who are looking for a cure.
New 'Infinity Pool' Teaser Asks Audiences to Make an Impossible Choice
Mia Goth became horror royalty in 2022 with her brilliant performances in both Ti West’s X and Pearl. Even though it’s a new year, Goth isn’t wasting any time instilling fear in moviegoers once again as her new film Infinity Pool releases this Friday. The body horror film from director Brandon Cronenberg premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this past weekend to mostly positive reception. Now a new teaser for Infinity Pool further shows off Goth’s next scary performance and Alexander Skarsgård’s descent into cloning madness.
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunners Reveal the Tess Plot They Scrapped
As far as video games adapted for television goes, there has been a general consensus that HBO’s The Last of Us has to be ranked quite high on that list. The series has had a good number of moments that avid fans of the game would easily recognize. However, in most adaptations, it is the job of the creative team to decide what aspects of the source material to leave untouched, those to expand upon and those to change. In the series’ latest episode, we see that there was a bit of change to the storyline, but apparently there could have been more.
Oscar Winner Troy Kotsur Joins ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12
Last year, Troy Kotsur won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Now, the actor is about to achieve another huge honor in the industry: getting to play himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Variety is reporting that the CODA star will guest star in the upcoming twelfth season of the HBO comedy.
A-Train Cozies Up in the Cold in 'The Boys' Season 4 BTS Image
Things are getting chilly on the set of Prime Video’s The Boys as the show’s Twitter account shared a photo of Jesse T. Usher’s A-Train in a chilly, snow-filled field. While details surrounding the show’s upcoming fourth season are being kept under wraps, the latest image teases that production is taking advantage of the natural beauty of their filming location’s (Toronto) winter. The shot reveals the actor in his character’s skin-tight blue uniform, wearing everything but A-Train’s iconic glasses. Prepared for inclement weather, Usher has a heavy jacket with its fur hood pulled up over his head. As always, a cheeky caption accompanies the picture, reading “A-Train to Antarctica.”
10 Best Ralph Fiennes Movies, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes
Thirty years into his cinematic career, Ralph Fiennes remains one of Hollywood's most acclaimed performers. The actor is back on the silver screen with another deliciously wicked character, Chef Julian Slowik, in the horror comedy The Menu, receiving positive reviews for his chilling portrayal. Fiennes is no stranger to acclaim....
'The Last of Us' Episode 2 Ending Explained: HBO Did [SPOILER] Dirty
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us. With a single episode, The Last of Us achieved what few video game adaptations could, pleasing both fans of the original games and people who had never heard of the franchise before. The narrative of The Last of Us games has been praised for almost a decade, so it shouldn’t be surprising HBO’s story is so captivating.
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Gets New Toy Line Featuring Peach, Toad, and More
JAKKS Pacific has just announced a new line of toys inspired by the highly anticipated upcoming Illumination and Nintendo film The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The new toy line will be released on February 26, 2023, ahead of the film's theatrical release on April 7, 2023. The new toy line will feature all of your favorite Mario characters, from Mario himself to Princess Peach, Luigi, and Toad. Princess Peach is shown holding her parasol, Mario holds his handy plunger (he is a plumber, you know), Luigi holds a flashlight, and Toad has a magnifying glass.
'Air': Ben Affleck's Nike Movie Scores a Release Date
Ben Affleck is shooting for nothing but net with his latest directorial project, Air, which has officially set a theatrical release date for April 5, 2023. Following the movie’s major play in cinemas around the world, it will later grab a seat on the bench at Prime Video where it will be available for streaming. Along with directing, Affleck teamed up with frequent collaborator and fellow star Matt Damon to pen the film’s script. The feature will also serve as the first flick to come from the dream team’s production company: Artists Equity.
Why Do We Keep Thinking Jared Leto Is a Movie Star?
Jared Leto is not a movie star. Granted, many would disagree with that sentiment, and this is just a subjective opinion from one writer. Plus, in the modern world of film, it’s hard to say if anyone beyond Leonardo DiCaprio or Sandra Bullock is a movie star. In an age where even Dwayne Johnson couldn’t get people to care about Black Adam and Brad Pitt’s face wasn’t enough to turn Babylon into a box office smash, it’s no surprise Jared Leto wouldn’t qualify as a movie star. But what’s really strange about Leto is how Hollywood keeps treating and hiring him like he’s a movie star or at least the star of a recently lucrative movie. At least Johnson and Pitt have each headlined features that have cracked $100+ million since 2020. Leto’s got no discernible box office draw to speak of, yet major studios keep handing him massive projects like Tron: Ares to headline.
'Superman & Lois' Finds Its Lex Luthor in 'The Walking Dead' Alum Michael Cudlitz
After much speculation The CW’s Superman & Lois has found its new version of Lex Luthor in The Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz. Per a report from Entertainment Weekly, his version of iconic DC villain Lex Luthor is known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp. However, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is behind that image, “a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with.”
Giancarlo Esposito Joins Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis'
Megalopolis, the long-in-development epic from 6-time Academy Award winner Francis Ford Coppola, has added yet another all-star performer to its expansive ensemble cast. Emmy-nominated actor Giancarlo Esposito is now part of the project that is currently in production. The report of Esposito's casting comes comes from Deadline, though the details...
Mia Goth Says 'MaXXXine' Has the "Biggest Stakes" of Ti West's 'X' Trilogy
Ti West took the horror world by storm in 2022 when he debuted X—a love letter to 1970s slasher movies—at SXSW and revealed that not only had he shot a prequel in tandem with the first film but that it would ultimately be a trilogy centered around two characters played by Mia Goth. Currently on the press tour for Brandon Cronenberg's new cult-themed body horror Infinity Pool, Goth is one of Hollywood's leading scream queens right now having solidified her place in the horror genre with outstanding performances in both X and Pearl.
'M3GAN' Receives Surprise Digital Release
She moves and grooves, slices and dices, and now M3GAN is sashaying her way into your living room. In a surprise decision, Universal and Blumhouse have moved forward with making everyone’s new best friend available for PVOD rental or purchase. You can now take home the film that Collider’s own Alyse Wax referred to as “a weird, bonkers movie” that “may just be this year’s Malignant.” Renting Gerard Johnstone’s first installment in the now-franchise will run you $19.99, while diving in and making the killer doll yours forever with a digital copy will set you back $24.99 - just a little over a ticket to the cinema!
'Wolf Pack' Review: Sarah Michelle Gellar Returns to TV for a Supernatural Drama That Lacks Fun and Focus
At the risk of making us all feel old, it is quite jarring to remember that it has now been more than two decades since Buffy the Vampire Slayer first premiered way back in 1997. It remains a beloved series that still has a legacy that has been tempered by, among other things, the way many of those who worked to bring it to life were treated on set. There is then something nice about seeing Sarah Michelle Gellar back on screen after all this time in Wolf Pack, where she also serves as an executive producer. Playing the intrepid and delightfully snarky arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who is looking into mysterious goings-on surrounding a massive California fire that roused a dormant creature to torment a group of teens, Gellar is the undisputed best part of the entire experience. For those merely looking for another chance to see her in action, there may be just enough to win you over. However, in the first two episodes provided for review, it soon becomes clear that this series is not really about her. As a result, Wolf Pack is already proving to be far less entertaining and far more derivative than it could have been.
