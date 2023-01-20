RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Michael Segna was arrested late Thursday night by detectives with the Regional Crime Suppression Unit, or RCSU. The incident started earlier in the day, when Reno Police stopped a car that was reportedly stolen. Responders say an infant was in the car with Segna at the time. Segna allegedly drove away, hitting an officer in the process. That officer was not seriously hurt. Later, Carson City deputies tried to stop the same car. Segna eluded deputies, who then informed the RCSU he may be going to Sparks.

RENO, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO