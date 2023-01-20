Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
Donate to FISH before the end of the month to double your impact to the Carson City non-profit
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, FISH (Friends in Service Helping), is raising money for its student housing revitalization project. Now through Jan. 31, donations will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to an anonymous donor. Jim Peckham, executive director, stopped by Morning Break to encourage the community to...
2news.com
US Postal Service finding safe solutions to get mail to South Lake Tahoe residents
We've heard from a couple different viewers in South Lake Tahoe that say they haven't been receiving mail service since around Christmas 2022. Some of you think it may be due to a lack of employees. We reached out to the U.S. Postal Service about the issue to see what's...
KOLO TV Reno
Car crashes into building on Keystone
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
FOX Reno
Reno fire chief facing possible ethics violation after appearing in campaign commercial
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno fire chief Dave Cochran is facing a possible violation with the Nevada Ethics Commission after appearing in a political commercial while wearing a uniform last summer, according to documents recently obtained by News 4-Fox 11. This was a story first...
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Sparks robbery
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
fernleyreporter.com
REMSA receives $5.3 million grant for new Care Flight helicopter to be based in Fallon
With the intention of maintaining dependable air medical services, REMSA Health, announces that it is the recipient of a $5.3 million grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation. The grant will fully fund the purchase of one of four needed Airbus H-125 B3E helicopters, which will become part of the organization’s air ambulance fleet. The aircraft will be positioned at the Care Flight base in Fallon. Care Flight is a service of REMSA Health.
sparkstrib.com
Reno’s first female chief says police can help the homeless
Reno is welcoming its first female police chief to the force — a longtime member of the Stockton Police Department who said she sees a role for law enforcement in addressing homelessness and wants to support crime victims regardless of their housing situation. Kathryn Nance, who served as deputy...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
KOLO TV Reno
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural lifestyle. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat,” she says. “I’m living in one little...
thenevadaindependent.com
Sparks’s city manager isn’t managing
I’m not and never will be a city manager, but I am a manager — and, in all my years as a manager, I have never fired someone via YouTube video. In fact, I’m moderately certain I’d be fired myself if I tried. Sadly, all that...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno fire damages 2 apartment buildings
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at an apartment building at 170 Bisset Court damaged two apartment units, the Reno Fire Department said. Investigators determined late Friday afternoon the blaze was caused by a malfunctioning bathroom ventilation fan. The fire broke out at around 1:00 p.m. Friday, and there were...
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
KOLO TV Reno
Tuesday Web Weather
Sunny, dry weather is on tap through the rest of the week with daytime highs in the low 40s in Reno. Be prepared for some very cold overnight lows dropping into the low 20s each night. The next storm could arrive late in the weekend with a chance for showers heading into next week.
2news.com
Pizzava's Midtown Location Celebrates Five Years
Pizzava, a local spot for pizza, is celebrating the five year anniversary of its Midtown location and the second year of its Carson City shop. The pizza place is selling large cheese pizzas for the special price of $2.99 today, only until 4 p.m. It's located at 1043 North Virginia...
KOLO TV Reno
Gas line installation will close section of Sparks road
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The installation of a gas line along Touchdown Drive from Homerun Drive to Park Mesa Way will close a portion of the road in Sparks. A portion of Touchdown Drive will be closed, and visitors to the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park will be directed to use Homerun Drive to access the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park starting Sunday.
KOLO TV Reno
Multi-agency search ends in arrest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Michael Segna was arrested late Thursday night by detectives with the Regional Crime Suppression Unit, or RCSU. The incident started earlier in the day, when Reno Police stopped a car that was reportedly stolen. Responders say an infant was in the car with Segna at the time. Segna allegedly drove away, hitting an officer in the process. That officer was not seriously hurt. Later, Carson City deputies tried to stop the same car. Segna eluded deputies, who then informed the RCSU he may be going to Sparks.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Cookie shop rebranded in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A long day on the slopes deserves to be rewarded, and there’s really nothing better than a steamy cup of hot cocoa accompanied by a gooey chocolate chip cookie. Great American Cookies, a nationwide cookie franchise, has taken over what was previously the...
KOLO TV Reno
RPD releases body cam footage of officer involved shooting at west Reno apartment complex
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department has released the body camera footage from the officer involved shooting that took place on January 8th. WARNING: The video is extremely graphic in nature. Click here to watch. It happened at around 6:30 p.m. that night when Reno Police officers responded...
abc10.com
Inside Operation Sierra Storm: The latest updates on weather in South Lake Tahoe
Clear with little in the way of wind will mean lows near freezing with patchy fog and frost possible. Lake Tahoe will have lows near 10°.
