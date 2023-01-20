Tigers Blast Mules in Cathlamet

At Wahkiakum (Cathlamet)

TIGERS 72, MULES 37

Napavine 14 18 31 9 — 72

Wahkiakum 7 8 11 11 — 37

Napavine: McCoy 19, Kaut 13, Gall 5, O’Neill 7, Schutz 8, Evander 13, Hamilton 4, C. Fay 3

Wahkiakum: McKinley 3, Abdul-Kariem 4, Kerstetter 13, Niemeyer 17

In another dominant defensive display, the 2B No. 2 Napavine girls basketball team defeated defending league champion Wahkiakum in Cathlamet on Thursday, 72-37 in Central 2B League play.

The Tigers outscored the Mules in each quarter save for the fourth, and pulled away for good thanks to a 31-11 run in the third quarter.

“We started the game slow tonight,” Napavine coach Shane Schutz said. “At halftime our leadership asked for the locker room to talk without coaches and we came out with a lot more fire in the third. This was another big step for us.”

Eight Tigers cracked the scorebook, led by Jessie McCoy’s hot night from the 3-point-line. McCoy drilled five shots from distance for 19 points to lead all scorers, and Hayden Kaut and Taylen Evander added 13 points a piece to round out double figure scorers.

Napavine forced 27 Mule turnovers, and Keira O’Neill hauled in a game-high 10 rebounds to help the effort on the glass, while also scoring seven points.

The Tigers head to Elma for a non-league contest this Saturday at 1 p.m. for their next game.