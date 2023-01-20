ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mossyrock, WA

Vikings Roar Back in Second Half to Take Down Comets

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
At Mossyrock

VIKINGS 63, COMETS 53

Naselle 16 11 12 14 — 53

Mossyrock 10 13 19 21 — 63

Naselle: Strange 10, J. Lindstrom 11, K. Lindstrom 20, Bergeson 5, Anderson 2, Toftemark 5

Mossyrock: L. Cooper 3, K. Kolb 20, E. Kolb 11, M. Cooper 2, Munoz 18, Young 5, Isom 4

Playing in the friendly confines of its home gym, the Mossyrock boys basketball team usurped Naselle in a 1B Columbia Valley League contest against rival Naselle Thursday night, 63-53.

The Vikings trailed the Comets at the half after a tough shooting first two frames before settling in and sharing the ball much better in the final two frames.

Both Keegan Kolb and Zack Munoz showed up big in the second half, with Kolb scoring 20 points and Munoz adding 18 for the Vikings.

“It’s always nice to get a win,” Vikings assistant coach Kelly Ross said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and shared the ball really well in the second half to find shooters in rhythm. We were able to get into our offense and work the ball around to find the open guys.”

Kolten Lindstrom led the Comets with 20 points of his own in a losing effort.

Mossyrock is scheduled to play Washington School for the Deaf on Tuesday on the road in another league matchup.

