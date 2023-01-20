Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 11:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 12:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Harris by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 12:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Harris A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN HARRIS COUNTY At 1219 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Addicks Park Ten, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Jersey Village, Spring Branch West, Carverdale, Fairbanks / Northwest Crossing and Westbranch around 1230 PM CST. Willowbrook, Greater Inwood and Central Northwest around 1235 PM CST. Hidden Valley and Acres Home around 1240 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Addicks and Memorial. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington, Southeast Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Piscataquis, Northern Washington, Southeast Aroostook, and Central Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Patchy blowing snow is expected. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jackson, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in League City. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central and southeastern Texas. Target Area: Inland Jackson; Wharton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Wharton and central Jackson Counties through 1230 PM CST At 1206 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Edna, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include El Campo, Edna, Ganado, Cordele, Lake Texana Dam, Louise and Danevang. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 9 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Wind Warning issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Washington HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Inland Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Inland Cameron HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Inland Cameron and Coastal Cameron Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
High Surf Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 9 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 11:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Shelby Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Panola, southeastern Rusk, northern Nacogdoches and northwestern Shelby Counties through 1145 AM CST At 1121 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Trawick to 10 miles north of Nacogdoches to 7 miles southeast of Garrison. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Nacogdoches, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Trawick, Appleby, Mount Enterprise, Gary City, Stockman, Lawsonville, Arcadia, Dotson, Woods and Paxton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Winter Storm Watch issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-25 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 16:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 18 PM CST. Target Area: Lawrence The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to Saturday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 20.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 23.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Pearl River Monticello 22.0 20.7 Tue 11 am CS 22.0 23.5 22.7
Tornado Warning issued for Victoria by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 11:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 11:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Victoria A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL VICTORIA COUNTY At 1107 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over McFaddin, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Bloomington around 1120 AM CST. Placedo around 1130 AM CST. This includes the following highways US Highway 77 between mile markers 594 and 596. US Highway 87 near mile marker 826. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Monroe; Wilcox WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Wilcox, Monroe, Conecuh, Butler, Crenshaw, Escambia and Covington Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High Wind Warning issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Wayne HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Choctaw and Clarke Counties. In Mississippi, Wayne County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 13:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 18 PM CST. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low pastureland and bottomland is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 26.0 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Pearl River Rockport 25.0 21.7 Tue 10 am CS 24.8 25.8 24.2
High Wind Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Owens Valley. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Tornado Warning issued for Harris, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 11:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Harris; Montgomery A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHWESTERN HARRIS COUNTIES At 1144 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hooks Airport, or near Tomball, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Spring around 1155 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Flood Advisory issued for Austin, Fort Bend, Harris, Waller by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 10:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Austin; Fort Bend; Harris; Waller FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Austin, Fort Bend, Harris and Waller. * WHEN...Until 215 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1211 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Katy, Brookshire, Hockley, Fulshear, San Felipe, Pattison, Cinco Ranch and Monaville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
