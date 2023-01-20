ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennettsville, SC

wpde.com

'Feels good:' Marlboro County man celebrates 100th birthday

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — James Lester “Lit” Brown celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday night with friends and family at the Berea Convention Center in Bennettsville. More than 150 people came out for the celebration. Brown was born on Jan. 19, 1923 in Marlboro County. He’s a...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
The Robesonian

Church of the Week

— Service Schedule: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday, Bible study and prayer service, 5 p.m. “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

This Is Carolina: Florence 1 Schools creates student run market

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Special needs students from Florence 1 high schools are ready to work at the F1S Pepsi Market, an impressive store that’s housed inside the historic McClenaghan Administrative Building. “We check the drinks to see any dates and mostly count them to see how much we...
FLORENCE, SC
richmondobserver

’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards

ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jessica Nicole Crowley

HAMLET — Jessica Nicole Crowley, 30, of Hamlet, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born in Richmond County, a daughter of Steve Crowley and Teresa Hardee Shepard. Jessica worked several years at Jeans N Things. She was loved by many. Her eyes...
HAMLET, NC
wchstv.com

South Carolina first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — First responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night when she got a call about a deadly hit-and-run. When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I just thought maybe it was a question from another call that I ran. And when I started hearing the information. I had to take a second. My captain had to take over on the phone because I was shaking. It was not a call that I expected to get," said LaBianca.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Eileen J. David

HAMLET — Eileen J. David, 71, Hamlet, passed on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at New Bethel AME Zion Church, 100 Bethel Church Road, Hamlet. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James Clyde Watkins

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. James Clyde Watkins, 100, of Rockingham, passed on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Funeral will be held at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium, 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. Public viewing will be Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, 1 until 5 p.m....
ROCKINGHAM, NC

