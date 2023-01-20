Read full article on original website
wpde.com
'Feels good:' Marlboro County man celebrates 100th birthday
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — James Lester “Lit” Brown celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday night with friends and family at the Berea Convention Center in Bennettsville. More than 150 people came out for the celebration. Brown was born on Jan. 19, 1923 in Marlboro County. He’s a...
Dinner, dancing, and cocktails for charity
Flyer for the Valentines Soiree to benefit the Florence Chapter of the Jack & Jill of America Foundation and the Lake City Boys & Girls ClubPhoto byFlorence Chapter of the Jack & Jill of America Foundation.
5 people win their Fair Share
LUMBERTON —The Lumber River United Way celebrated a successful 2022 Campaign, meeting a goal of $625,000 before the end of the year.
The Robesonian
Church of the Week
— Service Schedule: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday, Bible study and prayer service, 5 p.m. “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”
wpde.com
HopeHealth in Florence launches new program to give people access to fresh produce
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A new program in the Florence area is giving people access to fresh produce thanks to a partnership with a local Save-A-Lot. HopeHealth launched their new program called 'HopeFresh' on Thursday. The program encourages healthy eating and food preparation through education and demonstration. It aims...
'Don't know how I'm going to go on': Grandmother heartbroken by death of Fayetteville 1-year-old
A 1-year-old was found dead in a Fayetteville apartment, according to Fayetteville Police Department.
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Florence 1 Schools creates student run market
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Special needs students from Florence 1 high schools are ready to work at the F1S Pepsi Market, an impressive store that’s housed inside the historic McClenaghan Administrative Building. “We check the drinks to see any dates and mostly count them to see how much we...
cbs17
Fort Bragg soldier says porch pirate stole package of great grandfather’s WWI military items, offers $500 reward
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier living in Fayetteville is offering a $500 reward after he said someone stole a package containing his great grandfather’s World War I military items. Ben White said the box on his porch contained the following items of his great-grandfather’s:
borderbelt.org
65 years after Battle of Hayes Pond: Lumbees recall fight that pushed out Ku Klux Klan
Jack Lowery huddled with a few other students in the president’s office at what was then Pembroke State College on a Saturday morning in 1958, concocting a plan to keep the Ku Klux Klan out of Robeson County. The goal was to burn the field in Maxton where the...
richmondobserver
’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards
ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
5 new members join Lumber River United Way board of directors
LUMBERTON — The Lumber River United Way has added five community leaders to its 2023 board of directors. The new members are
wpde.com
95-year-old Timmonsville woman goes without water for month after repeated calls to city
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A 95-year-old Timmonsville woman said she's been without water for nearly a month and had to get help from family members to make it day-by-day. Essie Crosswell said her home was struck by lightning about four weeks ago. She believes the strike damaged her water...
OBITUARY: Jessica Nicole Crowley
HAMLET — Jessica Nicole Crowley, 30, of Hamlet, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born in Richmond County, a daughter of Steve Crowley and Teresa Hardee Shepard. Jessica worked several years at Jeans N Things. She was loved by many. Her eyes...
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Raeford shooting
Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lee Smith III, 24, was pronounced dead when medical crews arrived at the scene on Wednesday.
WMBF
Police urging drivers to ‘mooo-ve slowly’ along Highway 701 near Loris as crews work to catch loose livestock
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are urging drivers to proceed with caution in the area of Highway 701 as they assist Horry County Aminal Care Center wrangle in loose livestock. HCPD said crews are working to catch a number of cows in the area of Highway 701...
wchstv.com
South Carolina first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — First responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night when she got a call about a deadly hit-and-run. When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I just thought maybe it was a question from another call that I ran. And when I started hearing the information. I had to take a second. My captain had to take over on the phone because I was shaking. It was not a call that I expected to get," said LaBianca.
Teen accidentally shot in Bishopville; police, coroner investigating
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say an 18-year-old has died following an accidental shooting that occurred in Bishopville on Wednesday. According to the Bishopville Police Department, the shooting happened inside one of the units at Cloverleaf Apartments. Authorities said that five teens were at the apartment when one of them...
OBITUARY: Eileen J. David
HAMLET — Eileen J. David, 71, Hamlet, passed on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at New Bethel AME Zion Church, 100 Bethel Church Road, Hamlet. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
OBITUARY: James Clyde Watkins
ROCKINGHAM — Mr. James Clyde Watkins, 100, of Rockingham, passed on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Funeral will be held at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium, 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. Public viewing will be Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, 1 until 5 p.m....
cbs17
Fayetteville sees converting hotels into rental units as a solution to affordable housing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A New York City-based redeveloper wants to the turn the old Holiday Inn and Bordeaux Convention Center on Owen Drive in Fayetteville into apartments. “The only way to grow the economy in Fayetteville is to get this type of housing moving,” David Mitchell, the co-Founder...
