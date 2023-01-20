Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Suffers upper-body injury
Ekblad suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Minnesota and is doubtful to return to the contest. Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time before exiting the game. He entered Saturday's action with seven goals and 20 points in 36 contests this season while averaging 24:00. If he can't play Monday against the Rangers, then Casey Fitzgerald might draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19.
CBS Sports
Rui Hachimura trade: Lakers close to acquiring Wizards forward for Kendrick Nunn, multiple picks, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are in advanced talks on a trade that would send fourth-year forward Rui Hachimura to Los Angeles in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers have been in trade talks all season to help fill...
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home
Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in wild win
Antetokounmpo notched 29 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-17 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 150-130 victory over Detroit. Neither team played much defense in this one, allowing Giannis to post big numbers despite limited minutes in his return from a five-game absence due to a knee issue. The double-double was Antetokounmpo's 26th of the season, and he should be ready for something closer to his usual workload Wednesday against the Nuggets.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Impressive final line in return
Gobert supplied 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Rockets. Gobert didn't skip a beat after missing his squad's last three contests due to a groin injury. He dominated on the boards and also turned in an efficient shooting line in the loss. Gobert also swatted away four shots, which marks his best performance as a rim protector in January.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Upgraded to doubtful
Ayton (illness) has been upgraded from out to doubtful ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Hornets. Ayton remains expected to miss Tuesday's contest, but the upgrade suggests there is at least a chance the big man will rejoin the action. If he misses a third straight game, as expected, Bismack Biyombo figures to get another start, and Jock Landale will likely snare a more sizable role as well. Even if Ayton sits, his upgrade to doubtful suggests a return isn't too far away. The change in designation still means it will be worth keeping an eye on Ayton's status leading up to the 9 PM ET tipoff.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround
Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Impressive volume in playoff win
Kelce recorded 14 receptions on 17 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-20 win over Jacksonville. Kelce was targeted on nearly half of Kansas City's 37 pass attempts Saturday, and he responded with an excellent performance. The highlights came on touchdown grabs of eight and one yards, and he also recorded long gains of 15 and 14 yards. While he may not see this level of volume again, Kelce will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense as they head into an AFC Championship game matchup against either Buffalo or Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Reds' Derek Law: Back with Cincinnati
Law re-signed Monday with the Reds on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training. Law elected free agency in November after the Reds dropped him from their 40-man roster, but he'll be rejoining the organization in 2023 and will get the chance to battle for a spot in the big club's Opening Day bullpen. The 32-year-old right-hander made 17 appearances in the majors in 2022 between Cincinnati and Detroit, logging a 4.12 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 19.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Barkley: Retained by Buffalo
The Bills signed Barkley to a reserve/future contract Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports. Barkley signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March, though he ultimately spent the entire season with the team's practice squad. The 32-year-old last appeared in a game during the 2020 campaign during his previous three-year stint with Buffalo. Barkley now will stick with the team once again heading into this offseason, and he could vie for the No. 2 quarterback spot ahead of the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Jordan Holloway: Joins Cubs on MiLB deal
Holloway (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Fish on the Farm reports. Holloway underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in August of 2022, so it's unclear whether he's returned to full strength at this time. However, he'll have a chance to battle for a spot on the Opening Day roster once healthy. Holloway figures to compete for a spot in Chicago's bullpen, though he does have big-league experience as a starter.
