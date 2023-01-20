This past week, I did something that I had not done since Hurricane Ida: I sat in ‘The Tank’ and watched a home basketball game at South Lafourche High School. But as I sat and studied all of the intricacies of the renovated gym (the new floor, the fresh new paint smell, and the new, far more comfortable bleachers), I wanted to also make sure that the community fully understood everything that went into this process of keeping the programs who use the gym afloat over the past year-plus since the storm ravished our shore.

GALLIANO, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO