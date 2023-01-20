Read full article on original website
The Tank is back, but there are some unsung heroes in this story
This past week, I did something that I had not done since Hurricane Ida: I sat in ‘The Tank’ and watched a home basketball game at South Lafourche High School. But as I sat and studied all of the intricacies of the renovated gym (the new floor, the fresh new paint smell, and the new, far more comfortable bleachers), I wanted to also make sure that the community fully understood everything that went into this process of keeping the programs who use the gym afloat over the past year-plus since the storm ravished our shore.
Houma Christian announces new football coach
Houma Christian School hired a new football coach today – a veteran coach who said he's excited to work with the upstart program. Multiple sources confirmed to The Gazette late this evening that Jamar Celestine was hired to run the program, which was coached by Athletic Director Butch Theriot last season.
Krewe of Cleophas and Cleothilde announce 2023 royalty
The Krewe of Cleophas will parade on Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the City of Thibodaux route. The parade will begin on Ashton and Audubon at 12:30 p.m. This year’s parade theme submitted by Jane Rodrigue, krewe member, will be “A TASTE OF LOUISIANA”. Floats will depict festivals, culture and events that are throughout the state. The krewe is co-ed krewe since 1970, but prior to that it was an all-male krewe that had begun parading in the 1950’s and was known as “The Poor Man’s Parade” which is still referred to today by the older generation along the bayou.
Griffin to reign over Krewe of Athena
Back in September of 2020, due to Covid-19, the Club invited members that wanted to put their name for Queen, were welcomed with only the captains and board members at a private venue. Denise Williams Griffin was crowned Queen Athena X at the announcement. Griffin was excorted that evening by...
GALLERY: Lockport Lower hosts 'Lunch Brunch' for students, parents
Lockport Lower Elementary School hosted another 'Lunch Brunch' today, affording parents the opportunity to go to campus and enjoy lunch with their children. These types of activities were taken for granted pre-COVID, but were taken away during the pandemic. Since, it's been great to get family back together on school campuses.
GAGE HEBERT
Gage Joseph Hebert, 20, died Monday, January 16, 2023 at University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends are invited to attend Visitation on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 12:00 Noon until 4:00 PM at Falgout Funeral Home, 600 Church St., Lockport, LA 70374. A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 PM in the funeral home.
RAYMOND LEBLANC
Raymond A. LeBlanc, 83, a native of Lockport, La. and resident of Galliano, La. passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 with his loving family near his side. Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, La. from 10:00 a.m. until service time. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
GRIFFIN- PITRE
Mr. and Mrs. Timothy and Shondell Griffin of Cut Off, announce the engagement of their daughter, Malori Griffin to Ryder Pitre, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kim and Ramona Pitre of Cut Off. The wedding will take place in early Spring in Raceland.
Nicholls Received Over $8 Million in Grant Funding for 2022
THIBODAUX, La. -- Nicholls State University awarded its Top 10 Grants Winner Awards for Funding Received in 2022, who combined, received over $8 million in grant funding for 2022, at the university’s Spring 2023 Convocation on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. “Rigorous academic research and creative scholarship is time-consuming, requires...
Louisiana's Cajun Bayou earns 2023 Louey Award for Nova Scotia partnership project
Louisiana's Cajun Bayou Tourism was named the winner of the 2023 Louey Award for Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget up to $29,000) this week, as handed out by the Louisiana Travel Association. The local tourism group announced the news in a release today, saying that it was their historic...
EVELYN ORDOYNE
Evelyn Elaine Mack Ordoyne, 90, a native of New Iberia and resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Saturday, January 28th starting at 1 pm. with a rosary at 1:30 pm. A Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 2 pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Inclement weather threat forces cancellation of all Tuesday school sports events, activities
The threat of inclement weather has forced the postponement of all after school activities in both Lafourche and Terrebonne parish for Tuesday. Both school districts announced their decisions this morning, which will cancel all basketball and soccer games today, as well as all practices and activities. A line of severe...
GALLERY: Lady of the Sea touts progress toward opening of Interim Hospital
Our friends at Lady of the Sea General Hospital showcased the progress they've made toward toward site preparation for the Interim Hospital, which is scheduled to open in late Spring 2023. the hospital is being built between West 134th Street and West 134th Place in Galliano between Lady of the...
DEBRA GARZA
Debra Chabert Garza, a native and resident of Galliano passed away on January 22nd, 2023 at the age of 62. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm, and on Friday, January 27th, 2023 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow from 10:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 noon with procession following to her burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut Off.
Five Teens Charged in Vehicle Burglaries in Thibodaux
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced five teens have been charged in connection with vehicle burglaries in the Thibodaux area earlier this week. During the early morning hours of January 16, 2023, more than a dozen vehicle burglaries occurred in and around Abby Lakes Subdivision and Abbey Heights Subdivision in Thibodaux. Through investigation, detectives developed five juveniles, ages 15 to 17, as suspects in the crimes. Each of them was charged accordingly for the vehicle burglaries.
UPDATE: Detectives Arrest Suspect in Thibodaux Armed Robbery
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the detectives have made an arrest in an armed robbery that occurred in Thibodaux on Saturday evening. Nigel Washington, 47, of Thibodaux confessed to committing the robbery. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, at the Wag-A-Pak convenience store at 1715...
Lafourche under Level 3 risk for severe storms as line set to move in Tuesday
Lafourche Parish residents are asked to be on alert on Tuesday due to a line of severe thunderstorms that is forecast to approach our area. The area is under an Enhanced Level 3 (out of 5) risk for severe weather, which means that "numerous severe storms are possible" for a line that's forecast to sweep through the area late tomorrow afternoon and into Wednesday morning.
Back in the Day: January 23, 1974, Presented by Golden Motors
We have every, single paper copy of our newspaper that's ever printed!. So we have decided to go into the archives weekly and give you all a blast from the past. We will call it "Back in the Day" and we think it will be a cool look at the news from our past.
State Bank's Business Spotlight: State Bank proud to begin 70th year of service to our community
A reputable local business celebrated its 70th anniversary this week. They want the people of Lafourche to know that they’re thankful for their customers and are proud to serve our area with plans to continue to grow into the future. State Bank & Trust Company celebrated its official 70th...
