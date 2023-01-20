ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge Construction Travel Advisory

As the new Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge is in its construction phase, Monmouth County officials issue weekly traffic advisories. Work will continue on the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers are asked to consider extra travel time factoring in temporary delays due to bridge replacement construction activities affecting approaching roadways.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

