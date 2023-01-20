Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
intheknow.com
Newborn baby leaves hospital staff in ‘disbelief’ when they look in his mouth and see teeth
A mom says even hospital staff were stunned when her son was born with teeth. TikTok mom Jordan Bloss shared footage of her newborn son with several bottom teeth. Stanford Medicine Children’s Health says natal teeth — i.e., teeth present at birth — usually aren’t fully developed and have weak roots. They’re also relatively uncommon and found in 1 in 2,000 births.
Woman leaves people stunned after sharing correct way to use drawer in washing machines
A woman has left social media users stunned after educating us all on the correct way to use the washing machine drawer. Spoiler alert: you’ve probably been getting it all wrong. While there are a few approaches you can take these days – liqui-tabs, washing balls and so on...
Three robot sisters could become ‘the face of AI’ in 2023 and change your mind about creepy humanoids
THREE robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. According to CNN, three humanoid robots - named Sophia, Grace, and Desdemona - could become the "friendly faces of AI." Artificial intelligence and robots...
Stereogum
Jesus Piece – “Gates Of Horn”
It’s been nearly five years since the thunderingly heavy Philadelphia band released their hellacious debut album Only Self, which was my favorite hardcore album of 2018. That’s a long time, but Jesus Piece are back in a big way. Next month, the band is heading out on tour with Show Me The Body, Scowl, Zulu, and TrippJones. A couple of months ago, they released the awesome single “An Offering To The Night.” Now, Jesus Piece have finally announced the impending release of their sophomore LP …So Unknown.
‘Skinamarink’ Is An Extremely Online, Word-of-Mouth, Lo-Fi Horror Sensation
Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant...
AI Recreates ‘Family Guy’ Into A 1980s Live Action Sitcom
The abilities of Artificial Intelligence technology are becoming more and more surprising day by day. There have been lots of Al-generated images making rounds on YouTube lately, with popular former TV shows like Family Guy and games reemerging through Artificial Intelligence. Recently, AI has been used to recreate the animated...
Motorious
Challenger Slams Into Tattoo Shop
$80K in damages but at least it looks like no one was hurt. At this point, Dodge needs to start featuring high-speed police car chases, theft, and constant crashing in their commercials to be considered properly advertising their products. Enthusiasts love Dodge, for good reason, generally it’s just a great brand. However, as the honest Dodge commercial video pointed out, There’s a certain type of person that probably should be behind the wheel and they usually buy a Dodge.
Panic! At The Disco Announces Breakup After 19 Years
This just in. Originally formed in 2004 by friends in Las Vegas, Panic! At The Disco is no more. Brendon Urie announced on Instagram that the band will be coming to an end after the upcoming Europe tour. He said that he and his wife are expecting a baby, and the life change weighed heavily in his mind to come to this decision. "Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin," he said.
Shauna Rae's Love Interest Says Criticism of Their Relationship Is 'Absolutely Disgusting'
"Who are you to take away her right to have a friendship and connection with someone? How dare you?" Dan Swygart said of his love interest, TLC star Shauna Rae, on Instagram Shauna Rae's new interest isn't holding back! Dan Swygart defended the pair's budding relationship — which was featured on season 2 of I Am Shauna Rae — in two Instagram reels after he received criticism for pursuing the 23-year-old, who has pituitary dwarfism, making her body appearance more similar to that of an 8-year-old. "Me and Shauna are...
wegotthiscovered.com
Massive, stupid debate strikes horror community as they debate ‘Terrifier 2’s Art the Clown
Terrifer 2 has lived in the horror community psyche for a few months now, with Damien Leone’s ultraviolent and equal parts disgusting slasher flick cemented as one of the biggest horror box office successes of the modern era. Gorey and confronting to the nth degree possible, the series has...
Upworthy
This dejected boy’s face lighting up on seeing his parents highlights why showing up matters
The importance of showing up for your kids can never be underestimated. Whether it is school plays, graduation, baseball matches, or any other activity kids participate in, their confidence and happiness skyrocket if they see their parents in the audience. A video posted on Reddit by u/FuturisticFighting is proof that showing up for children matters a lot. The video begins at a graduation ceremony where a little boy is walking to his designated seat.
Upworthy
Watch this 5-year-old piano prodigy wow a crowd with an amazing rendition of Mozart
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 7, 2022. It has since been updated. Alberto Cartuccia Cingolan, aged 5, lives in Italy. At the 10th International Musical Competition in Penne, in the country's Abruzzo region, he stunned audience members with an amazing rendition of Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major composed by Mozart. A video of the young boy's performance was posted on Twitter, where it quickly went viral, garnering more than 5 million views on the social media platform. Little Alberto comes from a musical family and was introduced to the piano when he was only 3 years old. He began with simple practice lasting 10 minutes long. He has now matured into a piano prodigy, My Modern Met reports.
