Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 7, 2022. It has since been updated. Alberto Cartuccia Cingolan, aged 5, lives in Italy. At the 10th International Musical Competition in Penne, in the country's Abruzzo region, he stunned audience members with an amazing rendition of Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major composed by Mozart. A video of the young boy's performance was posted on Twitter, where it quickly went viral, garnering more than 5 million views on the social media platform. Little Alberto comes from a musical family and was introduced to the piano when he was only 3 years old. He began with simple practice lasting 10 minutes long. He has now matured into a piano prodigy, My Modern Met reports.

