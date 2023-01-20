Read full article on original website
Snow emergencies announced ahead of Wednesday's anticipated snowfall
Some counties in the Tri-State are already announcing snow emergencies ahead of expected snowfall early Wednesday morning.
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the northern panhandle, western PA, and Eastern OH. Counties include Hancock, Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey Counties . Accumulating snow fall out ahead of a wintery mix and afternoon rain showers is expect for our day […]
newsnet5
WINTER STORM: Snow, rain and wind impacting Ohio on Wednesday
Winter Weather Advisory with snow totals ranging from 2" to 4" by noon Wednesday. There will be even more snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Snow starts before sunrise Wednesday covering roads with snow for the AM Commute. Plan on a gradual transition from snow to rain late morning through midday as temps warm into the upper 30s. Scattered heavy rain continues through the afternoon into the evening before temps drop and snow takes back over. Snow will again impact the Thursday morning commute.
Delphos Herald
McCoy: wary of winter weather
VAN WERT — Weather specialist Rick McCoy said area residents need to keep up with weather forecasts over the next couple of days. Following a wet snow on Sunday, which dropped one to three inches across much of the area, officials are turning their sights toward a system from the southwest that could dump major amounts of snow on the local area in midweek.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
wfft.com
Cloudy Tuesday, accumulating snowfall midweek
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The clouds linger across the region Tuesday and highs reach into the low to mid 30s. A winter storm watch is in effect for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 4 a.m until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Snow spreads into the region from the southwest...
tuscweather.net
Wintry Impacts Possible Wednesday Morning
A storm system will track out of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which will likely bring travel impacts to the Tuscarawas Valley for the Wednesday morning commute. Snow showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times, will spread southwest to northeast into east-central Ohio before sunrise...
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Days: Storm to bring snow then winter mix then back to snow
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday. Today will bring light snow and flurries. Any additional snow accumulation will be held to one inch or less. High temperatures in the 30s. The team is tracking the next...
WOWO News
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio by the National Weather Service which will go into effect early Wednesday morning and last until late Wednesday Night. Heavy snow is expected as some predictions indicate that the region could see anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow with much of the accumulation taking place prior to the afternoon with blowing and drifting snow possible.
West Virginia and Ohio schools could see delays on Wednesday due to incoming snow
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Our next weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of weather variable and conditions to the Ohio Valley for the midpoint of the work week. The region will experience multiple rounds of precipitation from Wednesday morning into Thursday morning. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS The Setup: A center of low […]
Accumulating snow arrives on Wednesday
The core of a large system tracks through the Ohio Valley on Wednesday. This will bring widespread snow showers to West Michigan with the heaviest snow closer to I-94.
Snow emergencies: What are they and when we can expect more?
More snow is in the forecast, which means some communities will likely issue snow emergencies or travel advisories.
More slick commutes possible this week, starting Monday morning in WV, KY and OH
(WOWK) — After a Sunday morning filled with freezing rain and car wrecks, wintry weather is set to challenge area drivers a few more times as the week unfolds with an active weather pattern. Monday morning, there could be a light accumulation of snow in the lowlands on top of a refreeze of wet areas. […]
ocj.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Many NE Ohio Communities for accumulating snow, low visibility and slick roads. Use caution!
sciotopost.com
woay.com
