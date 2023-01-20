The Krewe of Cleophas will parade on Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the City of Thibodaux route. The parade will begin on Ashton and Audubon at 12:30 p.m. This year’s parade theme submitted by Jane Rodrigue, krewe member, will be “A TASTE OF LOUISIANA”. Floats will depict festivals, culture and events that are throughout the state. The krewe is co-ed krewe since 1970, but prior to that it was an all-male krewe that had begun parading in the 1950’s and was known as “The Poor Man’s Parade” which is still referred to today by the older generation along the bayou.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO