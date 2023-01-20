Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Lockport Lower hosts 'Lunch Brunch' for students, parents
Lockport Lower Elementary School hosted another 'Lunch Brunch' today, affording parents the opportunity to go to campus and enjoy lunch with their children. These types of activities were taken for granted pre-COVID, but were taken away during the pandemic. Since, it's been great to get family back together on school campuses.
Krewe of Cleophas and Cleothilde announce 2023 royalty
The Krewe of Cleophas will parade on Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the City of Thibodaux route. The parade will begin on Ashton and Audubon at 12:30 p.m. This year’s parade theme submitted by Jane Rodrigue, krewe member, will be “A TASTE OF LOUISIANA”. Floats will depict festivals, culture and events that are throughout the state. The krewe is co-ed krewe since 1970, but prior to that it was an all-male krewe that had begun parading in the 1950’s and was known as “The Poor Man’s Parade” which is still referred to today by the older generation along the bayou.
Griffin to reign over Krewe of Athena
Back in September of 2020, due to Covid-19, the Club invited members that wanted to put their name for Queen, were welcomed with only the captains and board members at a private venue. Denise Williams Griffin was crowned Queen Athena X at the announcement. Griffin was excorted that evening by...
GALLERY: Lockport Upper celebrates 100th Day of School
Lockport Lower Elementary School celebrated their 100th Day of School this week. Students got to dress in Neon shirts.
GALLERY: Lady of the Sea touts progress toward opening of Interim Hospital
Our friends at Lady of the Sea General Hospital showcased the progress they've made toward toward site preparation for the Interim Hospital, which is scheduled to open in late Spring 2023. the hospital is being built between West 134th Street and West 134th Place in Galliano between Lady of the...
The Tank is back, but there are some unsung heroes in this story
This past week, I did something that I had not done since Hurricane Ida: I sat in ‘The Tank’ and watched a home basketball game at South Lafourche High School. But as I sat and studied all of the intricacies of the renovated gym (the new floor, the fresh new paint smell, and the new, far more comfortable bleachers), I wanted to also make sure that the community fully understood everything that went into this process of keeping the programs who use the gym afloat over the past year-plus since the storm ravished our shore.
RAYMOND LEBLANC
Raymond A. LeBlanc, 83, a native of Lockport, La. and resident of Galliano, La. passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 with his loving family near his side. Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, La. from 10:00 a.m. until service time. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Heart of Louisiana: Live Oaks
MANDEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Living in the South, you can see some rather impressive live oak trees. There is actually a Live Oak Society that keeps track of the biggest of those trees, including a 1,200-year-old tree that is the ‘president’ of that society. They are the grand...
Terrebonne Parish schools cancel after-school activities for today
Superintendent Bubba Orgeron has asked all Terrebonne Parish Schools to cancel all after-school activities scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023, due to an extreme weather threat. This includes tutoring, athletic events, and after care events, etc. Please check with your school for further details and questions.
Ever Visited The Most Historical Building In Louisiana?
Louisiana might just have more historical landmarks than any state outside of Massachusetts, where you'll find Plymouth Rock, but there's one spot that even native born Louisianans might not know about and it's certainly worth a visit. Most have studied in their Louisiana history class that Natchitoches is the oldest...
Video: Fire engulfs Ground Pat’i restaurant in Metairie
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Third district firefighters are battling a 2-alarm blaze at the Ground Pat’i in Metairie. The restaurant is located at the corner of Veterans Blvd and David Drive. Jefferson Parish Fire Department say the cause of the fire remains under investgation. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal are assisting […]
GAGE HEBERT
Gage Joseph Hebert, 20, died Monday, January 16, 2023 at University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends are invited to attend Visitation on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 12:00 Noon until 4:00 PM at Falgout Funeral Home, 600 Church St., Lockport, LA 70374. A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 PM in the funeral home.
GRIFFIN- PITRE
Mr. and Mrs. Timothy and Shondell Griffin of Cut Off, announce the engagement of their daughter, Malori Griffin to Ryder Pitre, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kim and Ramona Pitre of Cut Off. The wedding will take place in early Spring in Raceland.
Louisiana's Cajun Bayou earns 2023 Louey Award for Nova Scotia partnership project
Louisiana's Cajun Bayou Tourism was named the winner of the 2023 Louey Award for Tourism Campaign of the Year (budget up to $29,000) this week, as handed out by the Louisiana Travel Association. The local tourism group announced the news in a release today, saying that it was their historic...
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next week
A growing fresh food market will be celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Louisiana next week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Barcelo Gardens Fresh Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Louisiana location in New Orleans, according to an event posting on its Facebook page.
Inclement weather threat forces cancellation of all Tuesday school sports events, activities
The threat of inclement weather has forced the postponement of all after school activities in both Lafourche and Terrebonne parish for Tuesday. Both school districts announced their decisions this morning, which will cancel all basketball and soccer games today, as well as all practices and activities. A line of severe...
EVELYN ORDOYNE
Evelyn Elaine Mack Ordoyne, 90, a native of New Iberia and resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Saturday, January 28th starting at 1 pm. with a rosary at 1:30 pm. A Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 2 pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail
Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
