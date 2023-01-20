Read full article on original website
Aramco-Backed Fintech Opens Bank Branch in London to Help Muslims Invest
Wahed, a fintech startup backed by oil giant Saudi Aramco and French soccer player Paul Pogba, debuted its own retail presence in the U.K. Tuesday. The branch resembles an Apple store and is positioned just opposite an HSBC bank branch on Baker Street. It aims to provide the U.K.'s 3.9...
Amazon Expands Air Cargo Service to India Even as Company Cuts Costs
Amazon is launching its dedicated Amazon Air cargo service in India, the service's first market in Asia. Amazon is expanding its in-house logistics arm even as CEO Andy Jassy looks to cut costs elsewhere inside the company. Amazon on Monday announced it's bringing its air cargo operations to India, marking...
Google CEO Defends Job Cuts in Animated Town Hall as Employees Demand Clarity on Process
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and executive leaders addressed employee questions at a town hall meeting on Monday after last week's job cuts. "I understand you are worried about what comes next for your work," Pichai said. He said executive bonuses are getting cut. Days after Google announced the largest round...
