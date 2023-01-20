Read full article on original website
ASU men’s hoops needs strong season finish to make NCAA Tournament
Arizona State men’s basketball finds itself in the best position to make the NCAA Tournament since the 2019-20 season in which Bobby Hurley and Co. were going into the Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 3 seed at (20-11, 11-7 Pac-12) before the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended the season. At...
Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley calls for effort guys ‘who want to go all-out all the time’
Arizona State men’s hoops has been out of sorts on the defensive end of the floor the last two times out. Over the last two games — a 74-62 loss to then-No. 5 UCLA and a 77-69 defeat to USC — the Sun Devils allowed 75.7 points on 49.5% shooting, including 40.6% from three-point range and 85.7% from the free throw line.
New Arizona State OL commit Sean Na'a breaks down his decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco offensive lineman Sean Na'a took his official visit to Arizona State over the weekend and didn't waste too much time at all announcing for the Sun Devils. We talked with Na'a on Sunday and it definitely seemed like more a matter of when, not if,...
Men's college basketball rankings: Arizona, UCLA lone Pac-12 representatives in AP Top 25 (1/23/23)
Arizona beat UCLA at home 58-52 on Saturday
Kenny Dillingham lends life hack after Chad Johnson Jr. gets parking ticket
Kenny Dillingham wants to activate the Valley and activate his players’ talents on the football field. But the new Arizona State Sun Devils head coach also is there to help young men grow, and sometimes that is as simple as getting those young men to activate their free parking pass on campus.
What did Tommy Lloyd say after UCLA?
After Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLA on Saturday, head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to take time to compliment two specific players. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what we’re as a program, me being in my second year and obviously expectations and standards are really high, which is great,” Lloyd said. “I always welcome that.
Arizona Sports
The Valley, even Cardinals fans, should root for the 49ers and Brock Purdy
Failure’s last gasp will arrive on Super Bowl Sunday, when the 2022 Arizona Cardinals become the first team in three seasons to miss out on a homefield championship. In their place, we should all cheer for the 49ers. That’s because San Francisco’s quarterback, Brock Purdy, is local. A Valley...
MLB
College Baseball Hall of Fame mourns death of Sal Bando
LUBBOCK, Texas – Sal Bando, a standout third baseman for the Arizona State Sun Devils in 1964-65 and a 2013 inductee into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame, died Friday at the age of 78. “I am saddened to see the news of Sal’s passing,” said Mike Gustafson,...
Report: Cardinals interviewing Dan Quinn a 2nd time for head coach job
The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly holding a second head-coaching interview with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Pelissero adds that the team is flying Quinn in Tuesday night. Quinn conducted his first interview with the team virtually on Saturday, according to Pelissero. The report...
Lakers to acquire Wizards F Rui Hachimura as trade season begins
The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring former lottery pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a package of second-round draft picks, a person familiar with the negotiations said Monday. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has...
Suns’ Chris Paul probable to return Sunday vs. Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is probable to return to action Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center after missing the last seven games with right hip soreness, the team announced. Paul has played in 26 of 47 games this season after the 37-year-old was out for 14...
30-year reunion: Phoenix Suns honor 1992-93 NBA Finals team
The Phoenix Suns had a homecoming of sorts on Saturday night at Footprint Center. At halftime of a 112-107 win over the Indiana Pacers, members of the 1992-93 Suns team were honored on the court 30 years after only the second NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. That Suns squad...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
Super Bowl LVII pregame show in Arizona to include Chris Stapleton, Babyface
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country music star Chris Stapleton will hit next month’s Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.”. The performances will take place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, before the championship...
KTAR.com
Arizona chef to compete in Food Network’s Chopped TV Show this week
PHOENIX — A local Arizona chef and partner of Humble Pie and Humble Bistro will compete on a Food Network show this week. On Tuesday’s, chef Jorge Gomez, who is originally from Hermosillo, Mexico, will compete in the television game show series, according to a press release. The...
Monday was coldest day in the Valley since 2019
The official high at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Monday was 50 degrees, making it the coldest daytime high since Feb. 22, 2019, when Phoenix only warmed up to 47 degrees.
KOLD-TV
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
thearizona100.com
Historic snowfalls in Phoenix
While measurable snow remains rare in the Valley of the Sun, the white stuff has accumulated on a handful of occasions – most notably in January 1937. The greatest snowfall on record, 1.0 inch, was reported at the Federal Building (today the United States Post Office), at Central Avenue and West Fillmore Street. Four inches fell in parts of the metro area and lingered for several days in the shade.
