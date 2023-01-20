ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

URI Unable to Climb Out of First Half Hole vs George Mason

George Mason’s interior proved too much Saturday afternoon as Rhode Island fell to the Patriots, 79-72, at The Ryan Center. George Mason (12-8, 4-3 A-10) opened the game with an 8-0 run, thanks in large part to big man Josh Oduro’s work inside. He scored the first four points of the game and assisted on a 3-point shot by Devon Cooper to help the Patriots jump out quickly. Led by forward Josh Oduro. After calling timeout two minutes into the game, Rhode Island (6-13, 2-5 A-10) got on the board with a jumper Ishmael Leggett to get them on the board.
