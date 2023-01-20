Prichard Committee to work with DCPS, OPS to establish 'community schools'
The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence announced Thursday it has received a $47 million, five-year Full-Service Community Schools grant from the United States Department of Education (USDOE), and two schools from both Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools will participate in the first cohort of eight schools.
$30 million of the grant will be invested directly into school-community partnerships.
