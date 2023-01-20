Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Sysco (SYY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
SYY - Free Report) closed at $79.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
SE - Free Report) closed at $66.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Big Tech ETFs in Q4 Earnings?
MSFT - Free Report) , Apple (. GOOGL - Free Report) — are set to report. The technology sector, which was hit the hardest by soaring yields and a hawkish Fed, showed a strong comeback to start 2023. Hopes that the Fed will soon wrap up its inflation-fighting campaign and optimism over cooling inflation have compelled investors to buy beaten-up technology stocks (read: 5 Tech ETFs Riding High on Sectors' Comeback to Start 2023).
Zacks.com
Regions Financial (RF) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Zacks.com
First Horizon National (FHN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
FHN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2%. A...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Equinor ASA (EQNR) is a Trending Stock
EQNR - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil and gas company have returned -16.1% over the past month...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th
VIPS - Free Report) : This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days. Vipshop Holdings Limited Price and Consensus. Vipshop Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock?
ATO - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Apr 21, 2023 $80.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Xcel Energy (XEL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
XEL - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 26, before market open. Xcel Energy’s earnings missed expectations by 1.67% in the last reported quarter. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Note. Xcel Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock for Now
VEEV - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of a slew of product launches over the past few months. The optimism led by a solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 performance, along with strong product adoption, is expected to contribute further. Stiff competition and forex woes persist.
Zacks.com
Time To Pick These 3 Top Relative Price Strength Stocks
We know that the market witnessed a broad-based decline in 2022 owing to a high-interest-rate regime and tighter monetary control adopted by the Fed to combat a 40-year high inflation. But as we have entered 2023, a very early sign of a rebound is visible on Wall Street, with peak inflation seemingly behind us. As proof of this, the S&P 500 — which tracks the biggest U.S.-listed companies — has crept above 4K for the first time in several weeks.
Zacks.com
Top 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio
The consumer discretionary sector suffered the most in terrible 2022. The inflation rate was at a 40-year high. In order to combat mounting inflation, the Fed hiked the benchmark interest rate to its highest level in 15 years and its strict monetary tightening raised the risk-free market interest rate to a two-decade high. A higher interest rate is detrimental to growth sectors like consumer discretionary.
Zacks.com
Healthcare ETF (FTXH) Hits New 52-Week High
FTXH - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 17% from its 52-week low of $23.87 per share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
GHG vs. MAR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
GHG - Free Report) and Marriott International (. MAR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank...
Zacks.com
Timing the Market: EPS is a Lagging Indicator
AMZN - Free Report) at or near the peak of the dot com bubble in 2000. While ultimately, the company would become the dominant player in the eCommerce space and a massive winning stock, you would have likely been stopped out or suffered fatigue from holding shares. The General Market...
Zacks.com
5 Spectacular Earnings Charts
Earnings season picks up steam this week as over 300 companies are expected to report. Among them are some of the most popular stocks on the market as well as many “old economy” stocks in industries like paints and coatings, energy, and chemicals. The transports will also join in with several railroads and airlines reporting.
Zacks.com
Credit Acceptance (CACC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
CACC - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
American Financial (AFG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
AFG - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Zacks.com
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. Often, the direction of a stock's...
Comments / 0