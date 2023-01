Lakeia Nard holds her son, King’nazir Gates, 6, during a carriage ride Thursday past one of his favorite spots, Smothers Park, as they travel down Veterans Boulevard. Gates was diagnosed with the SPTLC2 gene mutation at 3 years old. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Thursday’s windy weather didn’t stop community members from gathering at Smothers Park for the celebration of life for King’nazir Gates, who arrived in the arms of his mother, Lakeia Nard, during a horse-and-buggy ride down Veterans Boulevard.

Residents looked on and kneeled as the buggy passed by to the sounds of the Ohio River and the music of Kevin Olusola’s version of “True Colors” in the background.