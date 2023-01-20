ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Ex-state Democratic Party leader who helped FBI in Anaheim probe agrees to plead guilty to wire fraud

By Hannah Fry, Gabriel San Román
AOL Corp
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voice of OC

After Contract Battle, Santa Ana Police Union Launches Council Recall Campaigns

An escalating conflict between City Hall leaders and the union representing Santa Ana police officers has kicked off campaigns to unseat two City Council members. It comes after a majority of council members last month approved a 3% pay raise for police officers and slashed the arrangement for their union’s president, Gerry Serrano, of full-time release from police work while he steered the association.
SANTA ANA, CA
Black Voice News

Keeping it Real: Arrogant and Self-Assured, Sheriff Chad Bianco Begins New Term

Could the saying “pride comes before the fall” be a premonition of what’s to come for Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco? Will his cocky arrogance result in more missteps that may one day result in his setback or failure in the coming six years? No one knows for sure, but we can certainly bet money that he doesn’t think so. Bianco thinks he’s untouchable and may even be aspiring to higher office. To that pipe dream I say, spare us, please.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

One Reporter’s Take on the 2024 Election in Irvine

You probably thought the 2024 election campaign would be in … well, 2024. Wrong! Here we are, less than three months since the November 2022 election, and Irvine has already been served a big helping of 2024 political drama — from City Hall to the U.S. Senate. Where...
IRVINE, CA
Voice of OC

Irvine Looks To Raise Great Park Bonds Ceiling to $2 Billion

Irvine city leaders could sign up for a massive expansion of the city’s budget for the Great Park, Orange County’s largest civic construction project, on Tuesday night. The shift would allow the city to take out $2 billion in bonds, which Great Park residents would be on the hook for paying back over decades while the city uses the funds to build out the park.
IRVINE, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Report of foul order leads Cancun police to body of dead woman

Cancun, Q.R. — On Sunday, police found the body of a dead woman inside a private home. She was handcuffed. According to police information, residents in SM 96 made a 911 report at 10:30 a.m. regarding a foul smell. Cancun police arrived at the 16th Street location where they found the dead woman’s body inside an apartment.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Washington Examiner

California: Atmospheric river and misguided climate fear

For more than three weeks, California has been pummeled by a series of storms arriving one after another from the Pacific Ocean. Torrential rains, mudslides, power outages, and floods plague state residents from north of San Francisco down to Los Angeles, 400 miles to the south. Scientists attribute this event to an “atmospheric river” condition in the Pacific Ocean. Many also claim that this phenomenon is due to human-caused climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynewsla.com

17-Year-Old Killed on Long Beach Basketball Court

Police Sunday were searching for the occupants of an SUV who drove up to a basketball court in Long Beach and opened fire, killing a 17-year-old boy and wounding two men. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at Saturday afternoon at Silverado Park, in the 1500 block of West 31st Street near John Muir Elementary School, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist dies on freeway in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy