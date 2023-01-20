SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Tyrell Robert scored 30 points to lead San Francisco over BYU 82-74 on Saturday night. Roberts was 6-of-12 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 14 for 16 from the free-throw line for the Dons (14-9, 3-5 West Coast Conference). Khalil Shabazz added 21 points and five rebounds, while Zane Meeks scored 13.

