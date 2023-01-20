Read full article on original website
Southmont High School
Grade 9 — David Allen, , Parker Church, Konner Conkright, Darby Cottrell, Caroline Cox, Samuel Crum, McKennah Dalton, Mackenzie Douglas, Isabella Elless, Karley Fisher, Rylee Freeland, Camden Haile, Haylee Hall, Jolie Hoenshell, Jozee Jones, Jameson Keough, Myah Knox, Mallory Liffick, John Lock, Owen McCutchan, Kaylie Moore, Kadee Plank, Madisyn Posthauer, Kendall Priebe, Luc Rabeyrin, Sophia Shannon, Ian Snook, Avery Stokes, Tyler Walls.
Charleigh Téa Cope
Charleigh Téa Cope, a daughter, was born at 3:22 a.m. Dec. 28, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, to Blake and Hailey (Jones) Cope, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. She was welcomed home by siblings, Treycin, Gavin, Everleigh and Sullivan Cope.
Maverick Ray Brant
Maverick Ray Brant, a son, born Jan. 15 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Brandon and Sara (Price) Brant, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was welcomed home by a brother, Bo Brant, 18 months. Maternal grandparents are Steve and Sherri Price, Crawfordsville; and Teresa Diaz,...
Herbert A. ‘Sonny’ Wathen
Herbert A. “Sonny” Wathen, 90, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at his home in Shannondale, Indiana. He was born Dec. 10, 1932, at Clementsville, in Casey County, Kentucky, a son of the late Linus and Annabel (Ewing) Wathen. On Sept. 4, 1959, he was married to Barbara...
Maelyn Drew Newton
Maelyn Drew Newton, a daughter, born Jan. 18 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Isabel Viveros and Mitchell Newton, Lebanon. At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. She is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandmother is Stacia of Crawfordsville. Paternal grandparents are Jason and Brandi Wilson, Crawfordsville; and...
Athenians get redemption over Mounties, claim county title
CHS 7 4 14 22 — 47 Southmont (10-4, 2-2 SAC) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Carson Chadd 1-5 4-7 6, Vince Reimondo 2-5 0-0 5, Trip Ward 2-6 0-0 6, Kyler McCandless 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas Oppy 1-1 0-0 2, Hayden Hess 3-9 0-0 6, EJ Brewer 4-8 3-7 11, Carter Hubble 1-2 1-2 3; Totals 14-35 8-16 37.
Gabriel Lee Bailey
Gabriel Lee Bailey, a son, born Jan. 19 at Witham Healthe Services, Lebanon, to Alyson (Trincado) Charlton and Cory Bailey, Lebanon. He was welcomed home by sisters, Melody Charlton, 4, and Aria Bailey, 2. Maternal grandparents are Karen Trincado, Plainfield, and Carlos Tincado, Lebanon. Paternal grandmothe ris Diane Pursell, Crawfordsville....
Kathryn Jane Faubion
Kathryn Jane Faubion passed away peacefully Thursdya, Jan. 19, 2023, at home, surrounded by family. She was born July 31, 1956, at Crawfordsville, to Royal and Shirley (Dehne) Faubion. Kathy, known to those close to her as “Wilamina,” to her son “Mother of mine,” was a woman of substance. Strong...
Kiwanis Club
Judge Daniel Petrie who presides over Montgomery County Superior Court II talked to the Crawfordsville Kiwanis membership about the new Family Recovery Court, which was launched by Petrie in the fall of 2022. The Family Recovery Court helps those parents, who have agreed to participate, to overcome issues such as...
Blayke Elliana Jennings
Blayke Elliana Jennings, a daughter, born Dec. 24, 2022, at St.Vincent Women’s Center, Indianapolis, to Lawrence and Paige Jennings, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19.7 inches. She was welcomed home by siblings, Laekyn, Raegan and Kyndal. Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Bobbi Joiner.
WTHI
Vigo County School Corp. implementing "diversity task force" into its schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is tackling the issue of racism. Community members filled the chairs and lined the walls at Monday's Vigo County School Board meeting. They carefully listened to a statement given by Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tom Balitewicz. He explained that a diversity...
Fury named to University of Iowa dean’s list
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hope Fury of Crawfordsville was among the more than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. Fury is a fourth year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring...
WTHI
Local school no longer doing E-learning days, changing to flex days for more in-person instruction
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow around the corner comes the possibility for schools to have snow days. Now, the state of Indiana limits schools to three E-learning days. Officials at Southwest Parke Schools say fewer E-learning days help kids learn better. They aren't doing any...
Current Publishing
Former Colts player, wife open Pilates studio in Zionsville
Former Indianapolis Colts player Jamie Petrowski and his wife, Shelly Petrowski, opened a new Pilates, yoga, and weight training studio, Green Apple Core Fitness, at 116 N. Main St., in downtown Zionsville at the end of 2022. The studio focuses on full-body workouts using machines that are a little bigger...
County recognizes Employees of the Year
Montgomery County Commissioners took time Monday to honor two employees who have distinguished themselves in 2022. Greg Northcutt, a supervisor in the maintenance department, and maintenance department employee Greg Taylor were named Employees of the Year. Northcutt has worked for the county for eight years. Taylor is a three-year employee....
Mustangs pull away from Gophers for win No. 11
FC 14 20 12 10 - 56 Clinton Prairie (6-7): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Jonas Knipp 0-0 0-0 0 Jake McGraw 7-20 3-6 18 Ty Kirkpatrick 0-1 0-1 0 Jackson Kerfoot 0-3 0-0 0 Ryan Harshbarger 0-2 0-0 0 Alex Dean 0-0 0-0 0 Derek McDonald 0-2 0-0 0 Jaycob Wilson 3-6 0-0 6 Cayden Davis 1-4 2-4 4 Seth Whitlock 0-0 0-0 0 Layne Horlacher 1-3 0-0 2 Levi Ostler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-41 5-11 30.
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Local Record: Jan. 24, 2023
• Property damage crash at 1511 S. Washington St. — 4:55 a.m. • Theft in the 800 block of Lafayette Avenue — 11:57 a.m. • Public disturbance in the 100 block of North Washington Street — 5:09 p.m. • Warrant served in the 1200 block of West...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI
Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. Trooper McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. Trooper McKinney later identified the driver as Ethan Shelton, 23, from Frankfort. Further investigation revealed that Shelton had two active warrants for his arrest out of Clinton County.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
