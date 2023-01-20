Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Kiwanis Club
Judge Daniel Petrie who presides over Montgomery County Superior Court II talked to the Crawfordsville Kiwanis membership about the new Family Recovery Court, which was launched by Petrie in the fall of 2022. The Family Recovery Court helps those parents, who have agreed to participate, to overcome issues such as...
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 24, 2023
• Property damage crash at 1511 S. Washington St. — 4:55 a.m. • Theft in the 800 block of Lafayette Avenue — 11:57 a.m. • Public disturbance in the 100 block of North Washington Street — 5:09 p.m. • Warrant served in the 1200 block of West...
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Women Behind the Badge aims to increase diversity of IMPD officers
Dozens of women got the chance to train, ask questions and learn from female Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Saturday.
Journal Review
United Way offers free tax preparation
United Way in Montgomery County will again be a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program site for the 2023 tax season. In collaboration with United Way of Greater Lafayette, the VITA program will offer free tax preparation and e-filing services to individuals and families with an annual household income at or below $73,000; persons with disabilities; and those who are older than 60 years of age.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post forms Criminal Interdiction Squad
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson, recently formed a squad of highly motivated, experienced Troopers to focus on criminal activity within the district. The Indianapolis District is comprised of fifty-three Troopers and nine supervisors who patrol the communities within Marion, Hamilton, Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Shelby, and Hancock Counties. Although much of ISP’s responsibilities are the 200 plus miles of interstate in the Indianapolis District, as a full-service police agency we are committed to all of our communities to provide effective patrols, investigations, intelligence gathering, innovative application of current technology, and all crimes policing efforts. This model has proven to be very effective within several other Indiana State Police Districts.
Journal Review
Maelyn Drew Newton
Maelyn Drew Newton, a daughter, born Jan. 18 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Isabel Viveros and Mitchell Newton, Lebanon. At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. She is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandmother is Stacia of Crawfordsville. Paternal grandparents are Jason and Brandi Wilson, Crawfordsville; and...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Pedestrian dies after hit by 2 vehicles on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night after being hit by two vehicles on State Road 37 on the south side of Indianapolis, police said. Police and medics were called to a crash in the area of State Road 37 and Belmont Avenue just before 7 p.m. That’s an area with apartments just north of Southport Road, about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
Journal Review
Reed earns academic honors
OLNEY, Illinois — Outstanding students at Olney Central College have received academic honors for the Fall 2022 Semester. Olivia Reed of Crawfordsville was named to the President’s List. Those on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.89.
Journal Review
Fury named to University of Iowa dean’s list
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hope Fury of Crawfordsville was among the more than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. Fury is a fourth year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring...
DEA warns about drugs laced with deadly, Narcan-resistant animal tranquilizer Xylazine
KOKOMO, Ind. — Falecita Rubow’s son Blaine battled addiction since he was in high school with heroin being his drug of choice. “He got in a lot of trouble after high school and got himself in with the wrong crowd,” Rubow said. Rubow said he had been in and out of jail and rehabilitation programs. […]
Police respond to deadly crash in Boone County
Police are investigating a deadly crash near Zionsville.
Journal Review
Rita A. Covault
Rita A. Covault, 62, of Kingman passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Funeral Care in Kingman. Share memories and condolences online at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
Journal Review
Washer named to Benedictine honor roll
ATCHISON, Kansas — Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Elias Washer of Crawfordsville was recently named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester, which ended December 12, 2022. Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and...
WISH-TV
Howard County Jail officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old corrections officer has been accused of using excessive force, causing bodily injury against an inmate at the Howard County jail, according to police. On Jan. 3, The Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a woman inmate saying Corrections Officer Collin M....
Fox 59
Teens arrested in shooting of another teen
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. Indianapolis DEA Agent Discusses Deadly, Narcan-resistant …. Valentines Day Dinner...
WIBC.com
“I’m frustrated and angered.” – IMPD Chief Talks Indy Gun Violence
INDIANAPOLIS — He’s frustrated and angry with gun violence throughout Indianapolis. In one month, Indianapolis has racked up a combination of dozens of shootings, stabbings, accidental gun injuries, and murders. Several teenagers have been shot and killed so far this year. Chief Randall Taylor with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department says this is a trend that needs to be stopped.
IMPD is searching for missing Indy woman believed to be in extreme danger
IMPD is seeking the public's help in locating 24-year-old Rashonda Banks who was last seen in the 600 block of W. 27th ST.
3 killed in Sunday morning Owen County house fire
PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — Three people died in an early morning house fire in the southwest Indiana town of Patricksburg Sunday, according to the Owen County Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not yet identified the bodies of those three victims. Shortly after 5:10 a.m., a structure fire was reported at 10377...
Journal Review
Maverick Ray Brant
Maverick Ray Brant, a son, born Jan. 15 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Brandon and Sara (Price) Brant, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was welcomed home by a brother, Bo Brant, 18 months. Maternal grandparents are Steve and Sherri Price, Crawfordsville; and Teresa Diaz,...
