Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: Futbol postseason begins this week
This is a big week for both football, and futbol. All week Mainstreet Daily News is releasing its Bosshardt Realty All Area football teams, beginning with the small school offense today. The small school defensive team will be released on Tuesday, followed by big school offense on Wednesday and big...
mainstreetdailynews.com
All Area: Hawthorne defense leads the way
Editor’s Note This is the second of five stories unveiling the 2022 Bosshardt Realty All Area Football Teams. Click here to read about the Small School Offense. Defense wins championships. Just ask Hawthorne, which won the Class 1R state championship thanks to a defense that didn’t allow a score...
Gator Country
Hayes says the Florida Gators are “100%” his top school
The Florida Gators are in desperate need of linebackers in the Class of 2024 after only signing one in the 2023 class and last weekend one of their top targets was on campus. 2024 linebacker Adarius Hayes (6-4, 210, Largo, FL. High) was on campus and he got to see a little more of the academic side of things this trip.
FSU is making 2024 ATH Chalil Cummings a priority
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell took a helicopter to see Chalil Cummings in Starke, Fla. this past week. A few days later, Cummings returned the favor by visiting FSU during the Seminoles' Junior Day. Sure, he didn't take a helicopter, but the drive to Tallahassee on Saturday does reflect reciprocated interest from the Class of 2024 athlete. Cummings appears to be a high priority for FSU as it turns its focus primarily to the 2024 recruiting cycle.
saturdaydownsouth.com
It can't just be Graham Mertz or bust for Florida at QB ... right?
The analogy was a bit harsh. When Graham Mertz’s commitment to Florida went public, I tweeted that it felt like when you go to the grocery store having not eaten all day, and you tell yourself that you’re going home with a nice juicy steak, but you instead panic and go home with a Hungry Man frozen dinner.
Independent Florida Alligator
Muralist husband and wife duo brightens Gainesville’s artistic landscape
Up and down the streets of Gainesville, avid restaurant-goers and nightlife aficionados often stand near colorful murals that have taken charge of the city’s eclectic art scene. From alligators to Tom Petty, the murals strive to represent Gainesville and artistically bring the aspects that define the city to life....
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Gainesville
Gainesville has a rich history dating back to the times of hunter-gatherers in 500 BC when Paleo-Indians roamed the area. It was established in 1854 and named after Edmund P. Gaines, incorporated in 1869 and declared a city in 1907. Today, Gainesville is the largest city and county seat of Alachua County, with a population of over 140,000.
theplaidhorse.com
Dorothy Douglas and MTM Caepten Sail to $25,000 SmartPak Grand Prix Victory at HITS Ocala
Perfect weather and a brand new arena greeted riders for the first week of the 2023 HITS Ocala Winter Circuit at Post Time Farm. Riders gathered at the redesigned Grand Prix Ring featuring Wordley Martin footing for the first major class of the week on Friday during the $25,000 SmartPak Grand Prix. Again, Dorothy Douglas proved to be the best of the best, topping a 12-horse jump-off aboard the speedy MTM Caepten while also placing third with MTM Cedrick after Vicente Guillen piloted Cornut GP to second place.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Springs Institute opens after relocation
Drivers in High Springs were treated to a rare sight late last year—a 500-pound manatee skeleton rolling down Main Street. With a police escort, the manatee made its way just down the road to the new home of the Florida Springs Institute. On Saturday, the institute held an open house for their new space, filled with educational exhibits, a store, offices and a research lab.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gas prices surge in Florida
Pump costs across the nation continue to surge due to increasing gas demands. The national average for gas increased 12 cents since last week to $3.42. In Florida, gas prices surged 11 cents from $3.30 to $3.41 and $3.38 to $3.45 in Gainesville. “The recent rising temperatures led to rising...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Celebrate Spring with Festival Season
Spring is around the corner, which means it is almost peak festival season in Greater Gainesville. From seafood to strawberries, live music to airshows and everything in between, there is a festival for every local and visitor this spring. While flowers bloom, kick off the month of March with plenty...
WCJB
Alachua County and Gainesville Commissions vote unanimously to declare a “traffic violence crisis”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission and the Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously in declaring a “traffic violence crisis.”. This comes after several pedestrian accidents occurred in the last month, including the death of a 5-year-old in Alachua. In their motion, both commissions agreed on a targeting...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Wilmek Construction
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A general contractor in Ocala can do any anything from complex large projects to small scale jobs. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us more about Wilmek Construction’s approach.
WCJB
Ocala Breeders Sales holds two-day Winter Mixed Sale
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Breeders Sale’s two-day Winter Mixed Sale start at noon Tuesday. The event will take place both online and at the Ocala Breeders Sale Company. The preferred session will be Tuesday. Results will be available on the OBS website and will be updated frequently during...
WCJB
FDOT holds meeting to discuss potential changes to NW 39th Avenue and 13th Street intersection
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - FDOT will hold a meeting to discuss potential changes to the Northwest 39th Avenue and 13th Street intersection in Gainesville. The Florida Department of Transportation wants to add traffic separators to NW 39th Avenue along the eastbound and westbound left turn lanes. They also want to...
Independent Florida Alligator
Santa Fe College’s charter school recruits prospective county parents
Sante Fe College’s new STEM-focused charter school will offer students the chance to work in healthcare and technology fields right out of high school. SFC’s Academy of Science and Technology, a new charter school initiative that will be run inside of the college’s northwest campus at 3000 NW 83 St, will offer students starting in ninth grade an associate’s of science degree in addition to a high school diploma. At a Thursday night meeting, prospective parents learned more about programs and application processes.
WCJB
Verizon outages continue to affect parts of North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Verizon is responding to questions regarding the service outage in parts of North Central Florida. According to a Verizon spokesperson, the company recently completed a network upgrade in Gainesville to improve service, which may have caused outages for some customers. The spokesperson claims that the service...
WCJB
Farm Share holds a food distribution in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Farm Share food distribution in Gainesville on Friday. Farm Share is Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
A new Buc-ee’s could possibly open in central Florida
OCALA, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to bring another site to Ocala, east of Interstate...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Rock N’ Roll Sushi opens at Butler North
Rock N’ Roll Sushi unveiled its second location in Gainesville on Monday morning at Butler North. The American-style sushi restaurant celebrated a grand opening ceremony at 11 a.m. at 3205 Clark Butler Boulevard next to Tijuana Flats. “We are not your typical sushi restaurant,” said Jim Dykes, the RNR...
