Journal Review
Kiwanis Club
Judge Daniel Petrie who presides over Montgomery County Superior Court II talked to the Crawfordsville Kiwanis membership about the new Family Recovery Court, which was launched by Petrie in the fall of 2022. The Family Recovery Court helps those parents, who have agreed to participate, to overcome issues such as...
Journal Review
Reed earns academic honors
OLNEY, Illinois — Outstanding students at Olney Central College have received academic honors for the Fall 2022 Semester. Olivia Reed of Crawfordsville was named to the President’s List. Those on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.89.
Journal Review
Artist-in-residence Corona to open show at Wabash College
Wabash College announced that Hoesy Corona will serve as the campus artist-in-residence for the spring semester. Corona will open an installation of his work, “All Roads Lead to Roam,” on Thursday in the Fine Arts Center. As part of the opening, Corona will host an artist’s talk at...
Journal Review
Washer named to Benedictine honor roll
ATCHISON, Kansas — Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Elias Washer of Crawfordsville was recently named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester, which ended December 12, 2022. Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and...
Journal Review
United Way offers free tax preparation
United Way in Montgomery County will again be a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program site for the 2023 tax season. In collaboration with United Way of Greater Lafayette, the VITA program will offer free tax preparation and e-filing services to individuals and families with an annual household income at or below $73,000; persons with disabilities; and those who are older than 60 years of age.
Journal Review
Fury named to University of Iowa dean’s list
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hope Fury of Crawfordsville was among the more than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. Fury is a fourth year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring...
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Journal Review
Maverick Ray Brant
Maverick Ray Brant, a son, born Jan. 15 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Brandon and Sara (Price) Brant, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was welcomed home by a brother, Bo Brant, 18 months. Maternal grandparents are Steve and Sherri Price, Crawfordsville; and Teresa Diaz,...
Journal Review
Maelyn Drew Newton
Maelyn Drew Newton, a daughter, born Jan. 18 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Isabel Viveros and Mitchell Newton, Lebanon. At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. She is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandmother is Stacia of Crawfordsville. Paternal grandparents are Jason and Brandi Wilson, Crawfordsville; and...
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 24, 2023
• Property damage crash at 1511 S. Washington St. — 4:55 a.m. • Theft in the 800 block of Lafayette Avenue — 11:57 a.m. • Public disturbance in the 100 block of North Washington Street — 5:09 p.m. • Warrant served in the 1200 block of West...
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
wboi.org
Happy national popcorn day; Indiana #1 producer of the crop
Today is national popcorn day, and for Hoosiers that should be cause for celebration. That’s because in 2021, Indiana took the top spot in the nation’s popcorn production. Traditionally, Nebraska is the top producing state followed closely by Indiana. In 2021, over 97,000 acres of popcorn stalks were...
WTHI
"They can be proud of something they've done...'" New Senate bill could mandate cursive handwriting in schools' curriculum
ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new Senate bill looks to make cursive handwriting a curriculum requirement for all Indiana schools. But, some Wabash Valley schools are one step ahead. At Rosedale Elementary, students in Lisa Kneeland's classroom are still being taught the art of cursive handwriting. Kneeland said she has been...
Journal Review
Gabriel Lee Bailey
Gabriel Lee Bailey, a son, born Jan. 19 at Witham Healthe Services, Lebanon, to Alyson (Trincado) Charlton and Cory Bailey, Lebanon. He was welcomed home by sisters, Melody Charlton, 4, and Aria Bailey, 2. Maternal grandparents are Karen Trincado, Plainfield, and Carlos Tincado, Lebanon. Paternal grandmothe ris Diane Pursell, Crawfordsville....
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Fox 59
Tracking a winter storm coming to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries around. All eyes are on the winter storm heading our way midweek — let’s get into it. Cold, quiet Monday and Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be cold with...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post forms Criminal Interdiction Squad
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson, recently formed a squad of highly motivated, experienced Troopers to focus on criminal activity within the district. The Indianapolis District is comprised of fifty-three Troopers and nine supervisors who patrol the communities within Marion, Hamilton, Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Shelby, and Hancock Counties. Although much of ISP’s responsibilities are the 200 plus miles of interstate in the Indianapolis District, as a full-service police agency we are committed to all of our communities to provide effective patrols, investigations, intelligence gathering, innovative application of current technology, and all crimes policing efforts. This model has proven to be very effective within several other Indiana State Police Districts.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
Light snow accumulations are expected late tonight through Sunday morning. Greatest snowfall should be east and northeast of Indianapolis where snow may linger into Sunday afternoon. Some slick spots on roads are possible. #INwx #nwsind https://t.co/W9ODrC0We3. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and...
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
Journal Review
Southmont High School
Grade 9 — David Allen, , Parker Church, Konner Conkright, Darby Cottrell, Caroline Cox, Samuel Crum, McKennah Dalton, Mackenzie Douglas, Isabella Elless, Karley Fisher, Rylee Freeland, Camden Haile, Haylee Hall, Jolie Hoenshell, Jozee Jones, Jameson Keough, Myah Knox, Mallory Liffick, John Lock, Owen McCutchan, Kaylie Moore, Kadee Plank, Madisyn Posthauer, Kendall Priebe, Luc Rabeyrin, Sophia Shannon, Ian Snook, Avery Stokes, Tyler Walls.
