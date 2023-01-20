Read full article on original website
Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of Indianapolis Surgeon Dr. Scott Mimms calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. A petition was submitted Friday to the Medical Licensing Board and will be considered at the board’s meeting set for Thursday morning. Mimms, who specializes in cosmetic surgery and advertises on […]
Journal Review
Maverick Ray Brant
Maverick Ray Brant, a son, born Jan. 15 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Brandon and Sara (Price) Brant, Crawfordsville. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was welcomed home by a brother, Bo Brant, 18 months. Maternal grandparents are Steve and Sherri Price, Crawfordsville; and Teresa Diaz,...
Journal Review
Maelyn Drew Newton
Maelyn Drew Newton, a daughter, born Jan. 18 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Isabel Viveros and Mitchell Newton, Lebanon. At birth, she weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. She is the couple’s first child. Maternal grandmother is Stacia of Crawfordsville. Paternal grandparents are Jason and Brandi Wilson, Crawfordsville; and...
Journal Review
Washer named to Benedictine honor roll
ATCHISON, Kansas — Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Elias Washer of Crawfordsville was recently named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester, which ended December 12, 2022. Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and...
Journal Review
Herbert A. ‘Sonny’ Wathen
Herbert A. “Sonny” Wathen, 90, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at his home in Shannondale, Indiana. He was born Dec. 10, 1932, at Clementsville, in Casey County, Kentucky, a son of the late Linus and Annabel (Ewing) Wathen. On Sept. 4, 1959, he was married to Barbara...
Journal Review
Rita A. Covault
Rita A. Covault, 62, of Kingman passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Funeral Care in Kingman. Share memories and condolences online at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
Journal Review
Fury named to University of Iowa dean’s list
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hope Fury of Crawfordsville was among the more than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. Fury is a fourth year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring...
Journal Review
Gabriel Lee Bailey
Gabriel Lee Bailey, a son, born Jan. 19 at Witham Healthe Services, Lebanon, to Alyson (Trincado) Charlton and Cory Bailey, Lebanon. He was welcomed home by sisters, Melody Charlton, 4, and Aria Bailey, 2. Maternal grandparents are Karen Trincado, Plainfield, and Carlos Tincado, Lebanon. Paternal grandmothe ris Diane Pursell, Crawfordsville....
Group aims to eliminate school lunch debt in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — There's a group of neighbors in Johnson County making it their mission to fight food insecurity in schools. They're taking a bite out of school lunch debt. Their efforts - and the surprising amount they've already paid - is a story that's Inspiring Indiana. Along...
Indiana bill aims to address noise complaints from residents near Marion County Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — On Fisher Road on the city's south side, cars come and go, but this is the time of year neighbors can enjoy the sound of silence. "It is quiet right now. It isn't spring, summer or fall," Melissa Perry said. That's when the sound of stock cars...
Journal Review
Kathryn Jane Faubion
Kathryn Jane Faubion passed away peacefully Thursdya, Jan. 19, 2023, at home, surrounded by family. She was born July 31, 1956, at Crawfordsville, to Royal and Shirley (Dehne) Faubion. Kathy, known to those close to her as “Wilamina,” to her son “Mother of mine,” was a woman of substance. Strong...
WTHI
Local school no longer doing E-learning days, changing to flex days for more in-person instruction
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow around the corner comes the possibility for schools to have snow days. Now, the state of Indiana limits schools to three E-learning days. Officials at Southwest Parke Schools say fewer E-learning days help kids learn better. They aren't doing any...
WTHI
New business is moving into former Kmart building on US 41
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business is moving into the old Kmart building off of US 41. County commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed on Facebook that Rural King has plans to move into the empty space. The business has purchased the necessary permits to remodel the former Kmart building.
theseymourowl.com
The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion
John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 24, 2023
• Property damage crash at 1511 S. Washington St. — 4:55 a.m. • Theft in the 800 block of Lafayette Avenue — 11:57 a.m. • Public disturbance in the 100 block of North Washington Street — 5:09 p.m. • Warrant served in the 1200 block of West...
Journal Review
Blayke Elliana Jennings
Blayke Elliana Jennings, a daughter, born Dec. 24, 2022, at St.Vincent Women’s Center, Indianapolis, to Lawrence and Paige Jennings, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19.7 inches. She was welcomed home by siblings, Laekyn, Raegan and Kyndal. Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Bobbi Joiner.
Journal Review
Charleigh Téa Cope
Charleigh Téa Cope, a daughter, was born at 3:22 a.m. Dec. 28, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, to Blake and Hailey (Jones) Cope, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 20 inches in length. She was welcomed home by siblings, Treycin, Gavin, Everleigh and Sullivan Cope.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
cbs4indy.com
Chris updates our Winter Storm Watch
Heavy snow is likely Tuesday night through Wednesday. Heavy snow is likely Tuesday night through Wednesday. Tax advice for gig workers and people who lost their …. Tax season started Monday, so we wanted to find out specifically how gig workers or people who are unemployed should go about the next few months.
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
