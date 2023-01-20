Read full article on original website
Manchin says it's a 'mistake' for White House to want Democrats to address debt ceiling without GOP
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Sunday that it's a "mistake" for the White House to want Democrats to deal with the debt ceiling without negotiating with congressional Republicans.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
House Republican tells Kevin McCarthy to 'start governing for a change,' says she won't vote to boot Ilhan Omar off of the House Foreign Affairs committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to hold a floor vote on removing Omar from the committee. But he can only lose a handful of GOP votes to do it.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa House passes private school financial aid bill; Gov. Reynolds expected to sign Tuesday
DES MOINES — A state-funded private school financial assistance package costing $345 million a year was making its way late Monday to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk, where her signature would seal her top legislative priority into state law. After more than five hours of debate, the bill passed...
Ukraine is burning through artillery shells. Now the US is increasing production by 500%.
The US currently manufactures just over 14,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition every month. Ukrainian forces have fired that many in just 48 hours.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rain, demand are points of concern for markets
Corn and soybean markets are being pressured by rains falling in South America. The “otherwise parched” region is welcoming that precipitation, and with added anticipation of a big South American crop, U.S. prices are taking a hit, Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group said. “Brazil has been hanging...
Defense & national Security — Tanks coming after all
The Biden administration has changed its mind on tanks for Ukraine. We’ve got the details on the U.S. reversing course on the M1 Abrams battle tanks and we’ll discuss how the U.S. faced mounting pressure to ship the heavy combat vehicles over. We’ll also talk about classified documents found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s…
