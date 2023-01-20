Read full article on original website
Related
Today’s daily horoscope for Jan. 23, 2023
Two lunar conjunctions in Aquarius will happen before the moon crosses into the ocean of consciousness and primordial knowledge, otherwise known as Pisces. This will be the most intuitive day of the week. Reaching your mind into the unknown will be like casting a net into the sea. You’re bound to bring shimmering clues to the surface.
SFGate
Horoscope for Tuesday, 1/24/23 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 19): Right now it feels like life is anyone's guess, but trust in the intelligent design at work. There's a reason why things happen the way that they do. TAURUS. (April 20 - May 20): You'll get your heart's desire if you know what to...
February 2023 Horoscopes: Love is in the Air
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is definitely in the air in February. But even if you’re not feeling particularly romantic, there’s still plenty in store for each of the 12 astrological signs.
Your Weekly Horoscopes: January 22 to 28, 2023
Pop quiz, everybody! How strong are your foundations? This week, we test them out. Here, your weekly horoscopes for January 22-28, 2023.
Elite Daily
The Luckiest Day In January 2023 For Every Zodiac Sign
As you put the finishing touches on your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be glad to know that the cosmos have some resolutions of their own: While 2022 ended with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus each retrograde, all three of those retrogrades will end in January. One of these planets in particular has been wreaking havoc in ways like no other since Oct. 30, and that’s Mars — the planet of conflict, hostility, and confrontation. The good news is, the best day in January 2023 for every sign will be Jan. 12, the day that Mars finally ends its retrograde in Gemini.
These 3 Unlucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Year—Here’s Why 2023 Could Be Rough
Another year means another opportunity to live your *very* best life. Granted, we are about to narrow it down to the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst year 2023, but don’t take this to heart. There will be highs and lows for all 12 zodiac signs, because in addition to our ever-evolving nature as spiritual beings, there is no such thing as perfect. So, taking a closer look at the more challenging aspects of the year ahead will help ground, and prepare you for what’s to come. Are you ready? Let’s not sugar coat it—despite the thrill of the NYE...
iheart.com
Here's Your 2023 Horoscope In One Word
ICYMI, here's your 2023 horoscope in one word for the entire year!. Taurus: Happy - Jupiter is in your sign this year which makes things great. Cancer: Next Level - You will level up at work and in personal relationships. Leo: Achievement - The second half of the year will...
2023 Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign
A new year lies ahead and with it, new energies and themes from the cosmos. We tapped master astrologer Shannon Aganza, creator of MoonGathering Astrology and Numerology Coursework, to forecast the next 12 months and provide a 2023 horoscope for each zodiac sign. For the year ahead, the biggest astrological...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season
One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
In Style
Will 2023 Bring You Wealth? Financial Astrologers Offer Their Money Predictions for Every Sign
The culmination point of a whole calendar year can’t help but fuel lots of reflection around the goals you’ve already hit and others you intend to pursue. While relationships and wellness are often top of mind, your professional path and finances could also be an area of life you’re aspiring to see growth in come 2023. It bears noting, of course, that with inflation we’ve all felt in 2022 and concerns about further economic downturn, it’s perfectly normal to feel nervous about what earning, saving, and debt might end up looking like in the coming year. Thankfully, there are plenty of bright spots for money making in the astrology of 2023.
collective.world
There Are 5 Types Of Earth Angels — Which One Are You?
Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
msn.com
A Guide To Your Financial Horoscope Based On The 2023 Zodiac
The money horoscope for 2023 will help you prepare and plan for the expenses that will be incurred during this year. If one has a basic idea of money gains, debts, crisis, expenses and abundance relating to money, one can plan the finances well in advance. You can stay alert if your financial situation for 2023 isn’t quite promising and on the other hand, you may invest, spend and splurge if the stars foretell otherwise. Let’s check what your financial horoscope will look like in 2023.
Hypebae
2023 Will Be a Game-Changing Year for Your Zodiac Sign
2023 is a year for the brave. While the past few months have given us plenty of moments that left us wanting to run and hide under our covers, the swiftly approaching year is coming with a sleigh full of presents, lessons and opportunities. You may have the universe on...
collective.world
A Tarot Reader Predicts What Every Zodiac Sign Can Expect This Aquarius Season
If you’ve been having a tough time lately, Aries, then I have good news for you: Aquarius season will be bringing a lot of good energy into your life. You’ll be spending the next month or so celebrating yourself and your loved ones, especially regarding a milestone or special event. There’s also a chance you’ll be returning to your hometown or reuniting with people from your past who feel like home—and it will help make you feel grounded again.
What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology
Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Under a Lot of Pressure This Week, But it’s Only Temporary
Where there is chaos, there is more than often a breakthrough waiting over the horizon. The astrology of these next few days is no exception but, by that same token, three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 16 to 22. If you’re one of the signs mentioned below, don’t fear this moment of truth; allow yourself to surrender to the process and embrace growth. Look on the bright side—Mercury will station direct this week, so try to keep your eyes on the prize. In the meantime, the week kicks off on a sly yet rambunctious note, considering the...
StyleCaster
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Expect the Unexpected, Especially in Your Relationships
If you feel like things haven’t been going your way lately, there’s a lot of cosmic evidence that your luck will turn around this week. Your horoscope for the week of January 9 to 15 starts with Monday’s charismatic, friendly and determined Leo moon (representing our emotional support structure) that can magically open doors that were once completely shut to you. People might get jealous or resentful of you now, but don’t let that stop you from becoming the star you were meant to be.
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on January 22
Love enters the land of dreams as Venus awakens your secret desires, which can take a relationship into new, delicious territory. If you’re single, you allow yourself to believe the future is bright, and may be linked to “M”. You have a flair for cash solutions that...
Gemini horoscope: What your star sign has in store for January 22 to 28
MAY 22 - JUNE 21. This week is your moment to move forward, as Venus energises your success sector. If you’re single, this helps you shake off recent false starts and set your sights on a true soulmate. Horoscope traits. What does your star sign mean for you?. Aries...
msn.com
3 Zodiac Signs Least Affected By The January 2023 New Moon
The first new moon of the year is getting everyone’s hopes up. The January 2023 new moon on Jan. 21 coasts through eccentric Aquarius and wants the collective to challenge conventions and see the bigger picture when it comes to our goals and our roles in our communities. While many zodiac signs may feel the pressure to venture out of their comfort zones and totally reinvent themselves, the zodiac signs least affected by the January 2023 new moon will breeze right through under this lunation.
Comments / 0