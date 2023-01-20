NM State women fall in overtime on the road at Grand Canyon, 69-62

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team fought back from a late deficit to force overtime, but was unable to finish the job, losing to Grand Canyon, 69-62 on Thursday night.

The Aggies went on an 8-0 run to close regulation, tying the game at 60 late in the game. NMSU had a chance to win on the final possession of the fourth quarter, but Molly Kaiser’s shot to win was no good.

Grand Canyon then proceeded to outscore NMSU 9-2 in overtime to secure the victory and drop the Aggies to 9-10, 4-3 in WAC play.

NMSU will now travel to the Pacific Northwest to face off with Seattle University on Saturday night.

