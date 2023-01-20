ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NM State women fall in overtime on the road at Grand Canyon, 69-62

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e43yK_0kL44kju00

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team fought back from a late deficit to force overtime, but was unable to finish the job, losing to Grand Canyon, 69-62 on Thursday night.

The Aggies went on an 8-0 run to close regulation, tying the game at 60 late in the game. NMSU had a chance to win on the final possession of the fourth quarter, but Molly Kaiser’s shot to win was no good.

Grand Canyon then proceeded to outscore NMSU 9-2 in overtime to secure the victory and drop the Aggies to 9-10, 4-3 in WAC play.

NMSU will now travel to the Pacific Northwest to face off with Seattle University on Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

NM State men drop eighth straight game after 89-76 loss to Utah Tech

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball suffered an 89-76 loss to Utah Tech at Burns Arena on Saturday night. Utah Tech made 11 three-pointers in the game on 25 attempts. This was the second game in a row that New Mexico State’s opponent made at least ten three-pointers. The Aggies have […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

NM State women take 58-50 win over Seattle U

SEATTLE, Washington (KTSM) – New Mexico State women’s basketball snapped their two-game losing streak after they grabbed a 58-50 win over Seattle U at Redhawk Center on Saturday. Molly Kaiser led the Aggies scoring efforts with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor. Kaiser was the only player on NMSU to score double figures. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

New Mexico State celebrates bowl game victory with fans in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Plaza De Las Cruces in downtown Las Cruces to celebrate New Mexico State football’s bowl game victory with the team on Saturday. The celebration came almost a month after New Mexico State beat Bowling Green, 24-19 in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP men suffer 67-59 to No. 24 Florida Atlantic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (11-9, 4-5 Conference USA) men’s basketball was handed a 67-59 loss by No. 24 Florida Atlantic (19-1, 9-0 Conference USA) at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday. “I want to apologize to our crowd,” UTEP men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding said postgame. “We did not give them a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP women secure 79-78 overtime win against Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Jazion Jackson scored a career-high 26 points as UTEP earned a split in its trip to the Sunshine State with a 79-78 overtime win at Florida Atlantic on Saturday afternoon. Jackson had a monster game for the Miners (13-5, 6-3 C-USA), going 11-of-21 from the floor with four steals and three assists. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP women aim to bounce back at Florida Atlantic

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP women’s basketball team concludes action in the Sunshine State on Saturday at Florida Atlantic. Game time is slated for 12 p.m. MT/2 p.m. ET in Boca Raton. The Miners (12-5, 5-3 C-USA) stormed back from a 17-point deficit in a tight 72-70 loss at FIU on Thursday, while the Owls (11-6, 4-4 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County moves forward with effort to spur space industry in West Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Commissioners Court earlier this month approved the legal documents that will allow it to form a spaceport development corporation in West Texas. The spaceport development corporation is expected to further synergize the aerospace research, manufacturing and space flight activity that is fast becoming an economic hallmark of […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
kunm.org

TUES: N.M. educators seek a role in setting rules around added school hours, + More

N.M. educators seek a role in setting rules around added school hours - Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico. Danielle Gurnea said she doesn’t mind the additional hours teaching middle school students in Las Cruces, and if state lawmakers approve additional funds for her public school district to expand extended learning or professional development, she just wants a say in the matter.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
ANTHONY, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?

Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Rain Mixes to Light Snow Monday Evening; Rapid Plunge in Temperature — Your 9-Day Forecast

Except for my Buffalo Bills losing today in the playoffs (yes, I’m a huge fan even though I have never actually watched a game), it was a beautiful day with a high of 56. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the mountains of southern New Mexico starting at noon through Tuesday 6 AM. Even El Paso and Las Cruces could see some light snow tomorrow evening. Here’s your forecast…
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Licon Dairy prepare petting zoo for cold fronts in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the cold fronts approaching the borderland, farm animals at Licon Dairy petting zoo are ready to take on the cold that’s coming. Licon Diary has been around for almost 30 years and just a few years back they revamped the petting zoo with new stables to block the wind […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How Did Thousands Of Freakin’ Oryx Wind Up North Of El Paso?

There is a lot of beautiful wildlife all over the the El Paso area. Onyx however, weren't on our initial basic wildlife "equipment" list. What happened?. A friend of mine once worked at White Sands Missile Range. Heading home to El Paso, near Chaparral, he struck an animal that totaled his truck and shook him up pretty good.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Preparations ahead of winter storm headed for the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is expecting to see winter weather in parts of the area Monday night. ABC-7's Stormtrack Weather team is projecting rain to beginning around 2 p.m. in the El Paso area, which could lead to snow flurries overnight. The Texas Department of Transportation's website...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

County Attorney temporarily shuts down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an inspection revealed a massage parlor was offering sexual services, El Paso's County Attorney has temporarily shut down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso. According to court documents, Tokyo Massage operated without a license, hired unlicensed therapists and failed to keep records on clients...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy