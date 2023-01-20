ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Dogs attack woman in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A woman is recovering in Riverside after she was attacked by two dogs that remain on the loose, according to police. The attack happened Monday around 9:10 p.m. in the 10300 block of Keller Avenue. Authorities said the woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet

A man is dead following a plane crash outside of Hemet near Weber Valley Sunday morning. The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday off Judy Lane and Benton Road. Cal fire tweeted that there were multiple reports of the aircraft going down. AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY in Aguanga - rpt @ 10:51a.m. 36600blk Judi Ln. The post Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
foxla.com

Monterey Park shooting: How to help the victims

LIVE TEAM COVERAGE: Monterey Park mass shooting leaves 10 people dead, 10 others injured. Authorities continue to search for the gunman who killed 10 people in Monterey Park near a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday night. We're live with team coverage from Monterey Park as well as Torrance, where SWAT is searching a white van possibly connected to the suspect.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
foxla.com

Third family member dead after wrong-way freeway crash in Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. - Three family members were killed last week in a freeway crash in Fontana, and two other family members were injured. Now the community is fundraising to help out the devastated family. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, on the 210 Freeway between Citrus and...
FONTANA, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
foxla.com

Darnell Calhoun: Slain Riverside County deputy laid to rest

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Riverside County community laid deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed in the line duty just over a week ago, to rest at a funeral service Saturday. The 30-year-old Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was killed on Jan. 13, responding to a domestic violence call in Lakeland...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

1 dead in hit-and-run crash near taco stand in LA's Westlake neighborhood

LOS ANGELES - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash near a taco stand in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 6th Street and South Bonnie Brae Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to LAPD, a driver hit a pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 20s, and ran off from the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal

Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call Saturday afternoon of a male body near Nena Drive in the unincorporated area of Thermal. Deputies said the man suffered traumatic injuries and have not identified him. The incident is under investigation. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information or video regarding the incident The post Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
foxla.com

Man shot and killed in South Gate; LASD investigating

SOUTH GATE, Calif. - One man is dead after an apparent shooting in South Gate Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime. Deputies were called to the 9400 block of State Street shortly before noon Saturday. When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. That man was transported to a nearby hospital then pronounced dead.
SOUTH GATE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy