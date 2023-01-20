Read full article on original website
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Massive Blaze Consumes Structure in San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA: Firefighters battled an intense blaze that consumed a structure in the city of San Bernardino Monday night. Just before 10:00 p.m., Jan. 23, San… Read more "Massive Blaze Consumes Structure in San Bernardino"
Dogs attack woman in Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A woman is recovering in Riverside after she was attacked by two dogs that remain on the loose, according to police. The attack happened Monday around 9:10 p.m. in the 10300 block of Keller Avenue. Authorities said the woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and...
Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet
A man is dead following a plane crash outside of Hemet near Weber Valley Sunday morning. The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday off Judy Lane and Benton Road. Cal fire tweeted that there were multiple reports of the aircraft going down. AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY in Aguanga - rpt @ 10:51a.m. 36600blk Judi Ln. The post Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
Man who allegedly drove dump truck into South LA home of ex-wife in custody
LOS ANGELES - A man who was caught on camera driving a dump truck into his ex-wife's South Los Angeles home has been arrested. Ronald Lee Dunn, 60, turned himself in on Monday, and was being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Detectives plan...
Community deals with aftermath of Monterey Park shooting
Monterey Park shooting: How to help the victims
Child Injured After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes into Storefront
Phelan, San Bernardino County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a convenience store smashing through the storefront and injuring a child inside the location late Saturday night. San… Read more "Child Injured After Alleged DUI Driver Crashes into Storefront"
Third family member dead after wrong-way freeway crash in Fontana
FONTANA, Calif. - Three family members were killed last week in a freeway crash in Fontana, and two other family members were injured. Now the community is fundraising to help out the devastated family. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 14, on the 210 Freeway between Citrus and...
LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
Monterey Park shooting: Shooting suspect was likely making his own silencers
LA County Sheriff Robert Luna detailed the weapons, ammunition and more recovered from the Hemet home of suspected shooting Huu Can Tran. Luna said there was evidence Tran may have been "manufacturing homemade firearm suppressors."
Darnell Calhoun: Slain Riverside County deputy laid to rest
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Riverside County community laid deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed in the line duty just over a week ago, to rest at a funeral service Saturday. The 30-year-old Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was killed on Jan. 13, responding to a domestic violence call in Lakeland...
1 dead in hit-and-run crash near taco stand in LA's Westlake neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash near a taco stand in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 6th Street and South Bonnie Brae Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to LAPD, a driver hit a pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 20s, and ran off from the scene.
Monterey Park shooting: 'Hero' civilians disarmed gunman at Alhambra dancehall: Sheriff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. - The mass shooting that left 11 dead amid Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park could have been "much worse" if it hadn't been for the actions of several civilians who disarmed the gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, at a scene in Alhambra, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday evening.
Monterey Park shooting: Beloved dance instructor rushed gunman before he was killed, witnesses say
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A beloved dance instructor was identified by the community as one of the eleven people killedin a mass shooting in Monterey Park. Dance instructor Ming Wei Ma, also known as Mr. Ma, was killed in a final act of selflessness, according to witnesses, as he was the first to rush the suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.
Lunar New Year massacre: Shooting victim tried to rush recovery to return to work, Newsom says
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - One of the shooting victims in the Lunar New Year massacre in Monterey Park apparently wanted to rush his recovery from Saturday's horrific incident – all because he needed to be back at work, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom. During a visit to Monterey...
LIVE TEAM COVERAGE: Monterey Park mass shooting leaves 10 people dead, 10 others injured
Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal
Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call Saturday afternoon of a male body near Nena Drive in the unincorporated area of Thermal. Deputies said the man suffered traumatic injuries and have not identified him. The incident is under investigation. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information or video regarding the incident The post Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Man shot and killed in South Gate; LASD investigating
SOUTH GATE, Calif. - One man is dead after an apparent shooting in South Gate Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime. Deputies were called to the 9400 block of State Street shortly before noon Saturday. When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. That man was transported to a nearby hospital then pronounced dead.
3rd homeless person found dead at Sherman Oaks shopping center: 'It is traumatizing'
Three homeless people have died in the Sherman Oaks area in a week, according to a local business owner, who believes the city should be doing more to avoid such deaths.
One Dead, Two Critically Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway
A person was killed and two other people suffered critical injuries Saturday in a crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard,...
