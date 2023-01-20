Read full article on original website
Related
Corey Graves preaches Cody Rhodes’ prowess before the WWE Royal Rumble
With RAW XXX officially in the books, all eyes within the WWE Universe can now turn to The Royal Rumble, the first “Premium Live Event” of the 2023 calendar year. Sure, technically, there’s still SmackDown, which has a few interesting bouts books, including Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, but the Rumble reigns supreme in January […] The post Corey Graves preaches Cody Rhodes’ prowess before the WWE Royal Rumble appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Predicting Surprise Entrants In Women’s Royal Rumble
With the Royal Rumble less than a week away, WWE has only announced seven entrants in the women’s Royal Rumble match. There still is one more show before the Royal Rumble event, but unless they go crazy with announcements on Friday Night Smackdown, it looks like we’ll be getting plenty of surprise entrants in the […] The post Predicting Surprise Entrants In Women’s Royal Rumble appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Toxic Attraction shockingly replaces Mandy Rose with this NXT superstar
When Shawn Michaels made the shocking decision to fire Mandy Rose following her risque postings on FanTime, it sent the entire NXT sub-Universe into disarray. Michaels and company had to change their plans for the NXT Women’s Championship in order to put the belt on Roxanne Perez, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner, prematurely, Toxic Attraction, the brand’s top tag team, lost their leader just before a main roster elevation, and the very foundation of the NXT was shaken to its core, as one of its four pillars – at least according to Grayson Waller – was suddenly gone.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0